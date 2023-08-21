On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Ingraham family reunion was held at Lake St. George State Park in Liberty. This was the second reunion to be held at the lake, and the 146th overall!
The Ingraham presence in the Americas can be traced back to the 1600s, when Richard Ingraham immigrated to Massachusetts from Lincolnshire County in England. The first Ingraham in Maine was John Ingraham III, who moved from Saybrook Connecticut, to Boothbay in the mid-1700s.
Most of the people present at the Aug.13 meeting, including myself, were descended from John’s son Job, who settled and farmed in Knox County. It is in Knox County that the Ingrahams of Maine have historically had the largest presence, with Ingrahams keeping farms in Owls Head, Rockland, Camden, Thomaston and many other coastal towns in the region.
Today there is still a large Ingraham population in the area, and the annual Ingraham reunion has been held there many times. My own connection to the Ingraham family comes from my Great-grandmother Alcadia, whose maiden name was Ingraham. Many of her descendants were present at the meeting: her son Bob Price (my grandfather), her grandson Kyle Price, her great-grandsons Kevin and Kody Price, and her four great-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Samuel, Beverley and Asher.
The meeting started at about 10:30 a.m., with Kyle Price as president, Elaine Green as treasurer and Jane Ingraham Ring as secretary. Early in the meeting the Ingraham family historian, Peter Richardson, discussed the family ancestry, and determined that nearly everyone present was descended from Job Ingraham, though he was descended from Job’s brother Joseph.
Peter, along with his wife Eleanor, spent seven years transcribing a diary written by Joseph Ingraham and his son Henry, which spans a total of 80 years from 1795 to 1875. The published book, which is over 1,000 pages, is known as the Ingraham Diaries and can be purchased at https://ingrahamdiaries.wordpress.com/.
Peter Richardson asked if anyone was interested in becoming an assistant historian for the reunion, and I volunteered for the position. I look forward to discovering what it entails. Also discussed at the meeting was the Ingraham scholarship, which amounted to around $700. There were three applicants for the scholarship, each of whom was awarded $200.
After the business portion of the meeting concluded, there was a break for lunch in which corn was provided for everyone present. Then came the auction, in which everything from shoes to wood carvings was sold to raise money for the Ingraham scholarship.
After the auction ended, I spent the rest of the day at the lake, as many of my relatives were camping there for the reunion. The next Ingraham family reunion will be held at the same location, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.
