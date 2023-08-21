Community News

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Ingraham family reunion was held at Lake St. George State Park in Liberty. This was the second reunion to be held at the lake, and the 146th overall!

The Ingraham presence in the Americas can be traced back to the 1600s, when Richard Ingraham immigrated to Massachusetts from Lincolnshire County in England. The first Ingraham in Maine was John Ingraham III, who moved from Saybrook Connecticut, to Boothbay in the mid-1700s.

Montville/Liberty town columnist

