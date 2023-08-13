One of the more prolific trees in Montville and Liberty is the white ash. You can find them in abundance along Halldale Road, along many sections of the Hills to Sea Trail, and even right outside my bedroom window.
They are most easily identifiable by their leaves, which are compound. This means that multiple leaves, typically seven, grow off one stem. The leaves themselves are long and narrow, and end in a distinct point. In the younger trees the bark is smooth, but as they age it begins to develop ridges.
These trees can be found throughout Eastern North America, stretching north to Nova Scotia, south to Florida and west to Texas. They are very often planted on college campuses, parks, and along the streets of towns and cities, where they provide both decoration and shade. In autumn, before the ash’s leaves fall, they turn beautiful shades of yellow, red and purple, adding to their appeal as decorative trees.
The white ash is not only beautiful; it is quite useful as well. It has been used by Native Americans as medicine for thousands of years, with its seeds and bark curing everything from fevers to snake bites. Today, white ash wood is used to construct many things, such as baseball bats, doors, snowshoes and boats.
Unfortunately, ash trees of all kinds are now under threat from the emerald ash borer (EAB). This insect, native to East Asia, was first seen in the United States in 2002, when it was spotted in Michigan. It can now be found in 36 states, one of which is Maine. The EAB lays its eggs in the bark of an ash tree; once the eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into the tree and feed on its wood. They eventually excavate a “pupal chamber” in the center of the tree, where they enter their adult form. Once adults, the EAB exit the trees, a process that usually takes place in May or June.
To stop the spread of EAB, it is best to refrain from moving firewood over long distances or state borders. If you believe you have found the emerald ash borer in your area, you should contact the Maine Department of Agriculture at (207) 287-3200. You can also set out traps for the emerald ash borer, which typically take the form of rectangular boxes hung from trees.
Thank you to Bates College and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for providing the information for this column.
Notices
Liberty Library will have an ice cream sandwich social on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. This will be their end-of-summer thank-you to patrons.
After the ice cream social, at about 6:30 p.m., there will be a quilt raffle for a double-sized quilt, “Popsicle Sticks,” made by Sue Chapin and machine quilted by Diane Dixon. Tickets are $5. There will also be a prize raffle at the same time, where you can choose which item you would like, and buy a sheet of 25 tickets for $10.
If you wish to donate an item for the raffle, please do so by Aug. 19. Both events will take place outside; please bring your own seat if you are able.
The Montville Transfer Station is now accepting recycling!
As you may know, Montville is doing a complete property revaluation. It is anticipated that this revaluation will be complete this year in order for us to apply the newly assessed values to the 2023 year tax.
The decision was made to delay tax commitment until the revaluation is complete. That means commitment will be sometime early in September with the tax bills going out shortly thereafter.
There will still be a discount of 1% if taxes are paid in full within 15 days of commitment. The second payment will still be due on Nov. 1. Typically, in a revaluation, a third of the taxes will go up, a third of the taxes will go down and a third will remain the same.
Prepayments are welcome but it is difficult to give an estimated amount because of the revaluation. A possible suggestion would be to make the amount equivalent to that for the first half of 2022.