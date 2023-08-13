Community News

White ash tree

A white ash tree. The emerald ash borer, an insect native to East Asia, is threatening Maine's ash trees.

One of the more prolific trees in Montville and Liberty is the white ash. You can find them in abundance along Halldale Road, along many sections of the Hills to Sea Trail, and even right outside my bedroom window.

They are most easily identifiable by their leaves, which are compound. This means that multiple leaves, typically seven, grow off one stem. The leaves themselves are long and narrow, and end in a distinct point. In the younger trees the bark is smooth, but as they age it begins to develop ridges.

