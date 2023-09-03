As many of you may know, a new restaurant recently opened in Liberty. It’s name is Pottle’s and it is located directly in Liberty Village, right next to Liberty Tool. I had the pleasure of eating there Aug. 21, and I greatly enjoyed the experience.
I had been working inspecting boats at the Lake Saint George launch that afternoon, and when my shift ended, my parents and I decided to go to Pottle’s for dinner.
We arrived at the restaurant at about 8 to find several different groups enjoying the evening there. We were torn between eating on the deck of the restaurant, and watching as the daylight died in Liberty, or eating inside, where the rooms were decorated in an old fashioned and homely style.
We ultimately decided to eat outside, which was very pleasant if a little cold. I ordered macaroni and cheese as my meal, with sides of potato salad, pickles and a unique coleslaw. They had run out of some of their sides, which is perfectly understandable since it was near their closing time. To drink I chose a Moxie, a soda fit for a traditional Maine restaurant.
Pottle’s cooks all of their food in the morning and reheats it as needed, allowing customers to be served very quickly. Our food came about 10 minutes after we ordered and it was delicious. Overall, eating at Pottle’s was very enjoyable, and I would recommend it to anyone living or traveling in the Liberty area.
As most of us living in the countryside well know, there typically aren’t many places to eat locally. The opening of a new restaurant in Liberty is an exciting development indeed.
Notices
Charles Brown has resigned as the superintendent of Regional School Unit 3. He served in that position for four years, and before that was the principal of Mount View Elementary for two years. He will be missed by many in the district, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, an astronomer from Dark Sky Maine will lead a group up Haystack Mountain to observe constellations and celestial phenomena. The group will meet at the Haystack trailhead and depart up the mountain at about 7:15 p.m.
I participated in this same event last year, and I would recommend attending if it's possible for you. There is much to be seen and much knowledge to be gained by attending!
Also on Wednesday evening, saxophonist Jason Hemmens will be playing in the auditorium of Mount View High School. Hemmens is from Waldo County, and graduated from Mount View, after which he studied music at the University of New Orleans under Terrance Blanchard.
He has performed internationally at the prestigious Java Jazz Festival in Indonesia and has shared the stage with legends Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie and many more.
Jason is recognized for his soulful saxophone sound that seamlessly blends jazz, R&B and pop influences. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $20.