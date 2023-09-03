Community News

As many of you may know, a new restaurant recently opened in Liberty. It’s name is Pottle’s and it is located directly in Liberty Village, right next to Liberty Tool. I had the pleasure of eating there Aug. 21, and I greatly enjoyed the experience.

I had been working inspecting boats at the Lake Saint George launch that afternoon, and when my shift ended, my parents and I decided to go to Pottle’s for dinner.

Tags

Montville/Liberty town columnist

Recommended for you