This summer my brother, Isaac, was the Pendleton Stewardship Intern with Coastal Mountains Land Trust.
Coastal Mountains Land Trust was founded in 1986 by citizens of Camden and Rockport. It was originally called Camden-Rockport Land trust, and was founded to protect Beach Hill, a 572-acre property home to forests, blueberry patches and an abandoned stone house.
Over the following years, the organization expanded, and today it has 1,500 members and eight staff positions. Their range now includes 15 towns and 13,000 acres, where many miles of trail run through a variety of wilderness biomes.
These trails include the Belfast Rail Trail, Head of Tide Preserve in Belfast, and Long Cove Headwaters in Searsport. They can be hiked in the summer, spring and fall, and many can also be enjoyed in the winter on skis or snowshoes. The newest addition is a trail in Knox that is accessed at the end of Old County Road. This trail is so new, it is not yet on the maps.
On working for the land trust, Isaac said, “I enjoyed getting to explore the preserves and working with the other staff and volunteers, especially my boss Jack Shaida. In addition to working on the Coastal Mountain Land Trust land, I was able to work with local volunteers, such as Buck O’Herin and Cloe Chunn on the Hills to Sea Trail.”
Isaac especially recommends Ducktrap and Mill Brook Preserve, though it was difficult for him to pick a favorite trail, as he enjoyed spending time on all of them. His work on the Coastal Mountains Land Trust trails included building a bridge on the Little River Trail, and building a bridge over Piper Stream in Piper Stream Preserve.
Isaac’s position has alerted me to the existence of many trails in the area, which I look forward to exploring. Isaac will now be leaving Maine to study economics at Montana State University in Bozeman. He will be missed while he is gone. Trail maps can be found on the Coastal Mountains Preserves website at coastalmountains.org/preserves.
Thank you to Coastal Mountains Land Trust for providing the information for this column.
Notices
Montville Field Day will be held at the field across from the Montville Town Office on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 11 a.m.
The Montville transfer station will now be accepting recycling!
A new restaurant/pub has just opened in Liberty Village. The restaurant, Pottle’s Pub, is located on 51 Maine St., and features a pub-style menu, along with a full bar. It will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. The owners can be reached at (207) 589-3333. Come out and meet Liberty’s latest business owners and have yourself a bite to eat and a beverage! Welcome to Liberty Pottle's!
As previously mentioned in this column, there is an effort in Liberty to withdraw from the Regional School Unit 3 school district. They have completed the withdrawal petition with the required number of signatures, which is the first step in a long process; at the earliest, the withdrawal will not take effect until June 2025.
The vote on moving the petition forward to formally start the withdrawal process will occur on Election Day, Nov. 7. Before the vote takes place, there will be a hearing for the town to weigh in on the withdrawal.
On Aug. 24, Liberty Select Board will hold a combined informational/petition hearing at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Community Hall. If you are interested in why the town is attempting to withdraw and the withdrawal plan, come to the Community Hall on Aug. 24.
Our most sincere condolences go out to the Ripley family of Liberty. Melanie Ripley passed away on July 22 and her obituary ended with these two lines: "per her wishes there will be no services" and "in lieu of flowers, be a kind person." She will be missed by all.