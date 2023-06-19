Last January I took a DNA test through ancestry.com. In addition to the test, I got a year's subscription to the website, and lately I have been creating a family tree there.
I began with my immediate family, and though at first I had to enter information such as name and birth place manually, I found that once I had gone three generations back, ancestors were suggested automatically. This is because others had already created family trees that included these relatives, allowing me to simply add information they had gathered to my tree.
The records painted an interesting and surprisingly thorough picture of my ancestors' pasts. I already knew my father was born In Hawaii, and grew up in Maine, and his father was born in Kentucky. I also knew that my paternal grandfather's father, Nelson, was born in Ohio and died in Kentucky, but from there the records gave me information I was unaware of.
Nelson’s father, Christian, was born in Switzerland and immigrated to the United States as a child. Christian died in Los Angeles in 1956, aged 90. Christian’s father, also named Christian, died in Pulaski, Iowa, as did his wife, meaning that is most likely where the Widmers first lived in the United States.
I also found information in Ancestry that I had previously learned from my family. For example, I found records for my maternal ancestor, John William Shull, who served in the 78th Pennsylvania Infantry as a private during the Civil War.
I also found a Revolutionary War veteran on my mother’s mother's side, James Chambers. He was born in Ireland and later immigrated to Pennsylvania, where he fought for independence in the American Revolution. My family was recently invited by the Daughters of the American Revolution to attend a ceremony honoring him and 17 other Revolutionary War veterans.
Another maternal ancestor, Richard Price, was born in England in 1765 and joined the British army; he then fought in the American Revolution shortly before its conclusion. After the conflict ended, he boarded a ship to Canada, and settled on Prince Edward Island.
Over a century later, his grandson Henry would move to Maine. My great-grandfather, William Parry, was born in Scotland and immigrated first to Canada and then to the United States. While I had assumed William descended from a Scottish lineage, I found from looking at a family tree my Great-Aunt Donna created, that his own parents had moved to Scotland from England a few decades earlier. I did however, have Scottish ancestors by way of Nova Scotia on my father’s side.
I would like to thank my Great-Aunt Donna for her immense work on ancestry,com. Looking at my ancestry has been a very interesting and exciting experience, and I would recommend a subscription to ancestry.com to anyone interested in their own family lineage.
Notices
The Storyteller Antonio Rocha will come to the Liberty Library on July 12 at 6 p.m. His act includes spoken word, mime and sound effects and can reach a vast age group of kids and adults.
Liberty Library is having a Pie Sale on Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m to whenever they sell out.
You can find Montville’s winter salt and sand bids at the town website, montvillemaine.org/. These must be turned in to the Town Office by 7 p.m June 26.
Penney Road remains closed for the time being.
Sign-ups for Liberty/Montville swim lessons, ages 5-15, will take place at Stevens Pond on July 21 at 5 p.m.