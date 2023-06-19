Community News

Last January I took a DNA test through ancestry.com. In addition to the test, I got a year's subscription to the website, and lately I have been creating a family tree there.

I began with my immediate family, and though at first I had to enter information such as name and birth place manually, I found that once I had gone three generations back, ancestors were suggested automatically. This is because others had already created family trees that included these relatives, allowing me to simply add information they had gathered to my tree.

