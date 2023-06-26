Community News

From June 16 to 18 I rode in my sixth Trek Across Maine. I rode with my father and my maternal grandfather, both of whom have ridden over 20 times before.

I participated in my first Trek when I was 10, when the Trek still followed the old route, running from Sunday River to Belfast. Now the route follows a loop, starting and ending at Thomas Point Campground in Brunswick.

