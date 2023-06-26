From June 16 to 18 I rode in my sixth Trek Across Maine. I rode with my father and my maternal grandfather, both of whom have ridden over 20 times before.
I participated in my first Trek when I was 10, when the Trek still followed the old route, running from Sunday River to Belfast. Now the route follows a loop, starting and ending at Thomas Point Campground in Brunswick.
Numbers were smaller this year than they were in the past, with only approximately 600 riders. In previous years there have been up to 1,800 people participating. Amongst those who did ride, there were fewer young people than I had ever seen in the past, with myself and another 15-year-old being the two youngest riders. Despite the smaller numbers, the enthusiastic, cheerful and friendly environment of the Trek remained the same as ever. I recognized many riders from the last Trek, many of whom I hadn’t seen in a full year, and I enjoyed catching up with them.
The first day of the Trek was the longest this year, traveling 61.3 miles from the starting point in Brunswick to Bates College in Lewiston. A large portion of the ride that day was on bike paths, following beautiful scenic routes. Fortunately it didn’t rain that day until my group and most of the other riders had already arrived.
The next day we biked 51.6 miles, from Bates College to Saint Joseph’s college in Standish. It rained all day. Despite the inclement weather, spirits remained high and because of it, finishing was all the more rewarding. That evening the Spirit of Trek was held, an event that commemorates the purpose of the Trek Across Maine.
The final day of the Trek was 56.4 miles from Saint Joseph's back to Thomas Point. I loved the Trek this year as always, and I’m elated to say that it raised $637,748 for the American Lung Association.
The American Lung Association is an organization committed to improving air quality and lung health, which they do through education, research, support and advocacy. The Trek Across Maine is their largest fundraiser.
I would like to give a tremendous thanks to all those who volunteered, rode, donated or otherwise made this event possible, especially the people who donated on my behalf. If you would like to ride next year, go to the Trek Across Maine website action.lung.org.
Notices
Lake Saint George Brewing will be opening its lakeside bar on July 1 and hosting a boat parade at 11 a.m on July 2.
Liberty Library is a Read ME 2023 participating library! This summer’s featured books are "Night of the Living Rez" by Morgan Talty and "Lungfish" by Meghan Gilliss. Go to the Liberty Library website, liberty.lib, to learn more.
Liberty Library has books for sale — $1 for hardcover and trade paperbacks, 25¢ for mass market paperbacks and children’s books.
Montville’s Grant survey has concluded. You can see results at the Montville town website, montvillemaine.org.
Swim lesson sign-ups for Liberty/Montville youth ages 5-15 will take place at Stevens Pond on July 21 at 5 p.m.