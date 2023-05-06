Community News

Carol Littlefield Cook would like to thank Waldo County General Hospital ER and Maine Medical in Portland for the wonderful care they gave her while she was there. Carol wrote:

"Everyone gave me such great care, the staff was so good to me. I appreciate you all, I couldn't have asked for better care than what you both gave me. ... I got the best care from all of the staff at these hospitals.

Brenda Harford writes about events and happenings in Morrill for The Republican Journal. You can reach Brenda at wisdomlady44@yahoo.com or 322-4534.