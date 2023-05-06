Carol Littlefield Cook would like to thank Waldo County General Hospital ER and Maine Medical in Portland for the wonderful care they gave her while she was there. Carol wrote:
"Everyone gave me such great care, the staff was so good to me. I appreciate you all, I couldn't have asked for better care than what you both gave me. ... I got the best care from all of the staff at these hospitals.
"I also want to thank all my friends and family for your care and help that you have given me. You all have been right there for me. Thank you."
Carol, we wish you a speedy recovery after your heart attack. We know you have a long journey before you're back on your feet again. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Get well
Marshia Cruz, hope you're doing better and are back on your feet soon. So sorry to hear you have been really sick. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Birthday
Happy birthday this month to Trey Harford, Loni Thorpe, Faith Maxcy, Heidi Hurd, Christine Cox, Sasha Simmons, and my best friend, Jean Ehman.
If you have any news to share about upcoming weddings, baby showers, graduations, birthdays, etc., please let me know. This is your column and your news.
Hope you all are in good health and enjoying each and every day. You all have a wonderful week and, I hope, sunny days.
Quote of the week
Do not waste time thinking about what you could have done differently. Keep your eyes on the road ahead, and do it differently now. — Karen Salmansohn