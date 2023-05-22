Hello Northport, where we find ourselves four short weeks from our elections and town meeting. As a reminder, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17, to vote and for Monday, June 19, to learn the results and vote on numerous town articles. As they say, “You get the government you vote for.” Your participation is important. Town meetings can be as entertaining as an off-Broadway play.
For the Select Board position, there are two candidates, Molly Schauffler and Stephen J. Hemenway. The School Board also has two candidates running, Mark Lynch and Shelby Connolly. Amon Morse, as previously noted, is running unopposed for road commissioner. The campaigns are in full swing.
Memorial Day flags are going up. Herman Littlefield is riding herd on the action. If you would like to be part of the “flag & ladder” crew and help hang the flags, get in touch with Herman. You can reach him at 322-1548. It is an opportunity to support our local Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Rich in history and memories, the Bayside Historical Preservation Society’s exhibition in the Bayside Community Hall is a summer must. The exhibit titled “From There to Here” is open now through the end of summer during normal business hours. The Bayside exhibit displays a collection of old photographs, maps, and oral histories. For more information visit baysidehps.org. Take a trip into yesterday.
For those of you who enjoy Saturday Cove and the open water, Scott Monroe is the harbormaster. Floats and moorings are making their way back into the bay. You can register your boat online. Your use of the floats and moorings or questions should be coordinated with Scott at harbormaster@northportmaine.org. The Harbor Committee is inviting new members. Something you might enjoy.
Paul Rooney is our fire chief. Just a note of caution, conditions are dry – make sure you have a permit in-hand and take the necessary precautions. Let common sense prevail. You can get an initial sense for dangers by visiting mainefireweather.org or call or visit the Town Office for a reading. Our people in the Big Red Truck would appreciate your due diligence.
Artificial Intelligence is in the news. It has actually been around a long time. I got through high school and college using my own artificial intelligence. This week looking to beef up the Northport column, I went on OpenAI.com and pulled up CHATgpt (whatever that means). In seconds, I ended up with a page of information about Northport by just asking a simple question, “Tell me about Northport, Maine.” Most of the information was accurate. It read well. It was well organized. It made Northport look to be a nice place to live. They got that right.
Here are some highlights from seven paragraphs that CHATgpt churned out in a flash: Small town in Waldo County… 26 square miles… Population 1500… Picturesque coastal scenery… Attractive destination… Rich in maritime history… Home to Bayside a historic summer community established in 19th century with charming Victorian cottages… Plenty of recreational activities… A few local businesses…It ends with “Overall, Northport, Maine, provides a tranquil coastal escape with its scenic beauty, maritime heritage, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation spot or a place to settle down, Northport offers a charming community immersed in the natural splendor of the Maine coast.” Welcome to the future.
We will catch you next week. My continued thanks to everyone for your emails. Keep them coming! My goal is to share some facts, some fiction, some fabrications, some fun, fable and to keep this column alive. Share your Northport stories!