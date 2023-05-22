Community News

Hello Northport, where we find ourselves four short weeks from our elections and town meeting. As a reminder, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17, to vote and for Monday, June 19, to learn the results and vote on numerous town articles. As they say, “You get the government you vote for.” Your participation is important. Town meetings can be as entertaining as an off-Broadway play.

For the Select Board position, there are two candidates, Molly Schauffler and Stephen J. Hemenway. The School Board also has two candidates running, Mark Lynch and Shelby Connolly. Amon Morse, as previously noted, is running unopposed for road commissioner. The campaigns are in full swing.

