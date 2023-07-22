Greetings from Mt. Percival. You have to love this weather. Our lawns and gardens are reaching the jungle stage. We will be playing catch-up into the fall at this rate. Interesting summer weather so far. Hopefully, the weather doesn’t dampen the tourist season (no pun intended).
Speaking of the jungle, we saw a bobcat hanging out in the deep grasses in our backyard. Probably looking to dine on a tasty little mouse, chipmunk or red squirrel. From a fuzzy picture, the Maine Fisheries and Wildlife Group was able to identify the critter. Mother Nature is always full of surprises. Bring on a moose.
If you are already thinking about back-to-school supplies, Waldo Community Action Partners is giving away FREE backpacks with age-appropriate school supplies for children in grades pre-K through 12. Visit the WCAP website for information on how to apply.
Along the same line, “Read & Succeed”… on Aug. 3 there will be another Bobcat Book Bus wandering around town. A great way to grab that last summer read before thoughts of back-to-school enter everyone’s mind.
I recently ran into Bob Smith of Bayside fame. In conversation, he has a boat mooring on Swan Lake. His mooring chain accidentally dropped to the bottom of the lake. It sits in about 8 feet of water. If you or anyone you know can help him retrieve it, please contact Bob. A simple act of kindness...
Attention Baysiders… Donuts & Dialogue continues in Bayside. The next meeting is Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Community Hall. The focus is on operations, system performance, and water and sewer rates. The meeting runs from 8 to 10 a.m. with coffee — and donuts, of course.
Our online readers should catch this in time and for those who get The Republican Journal delivered, you might just catch this announcement. The Bayside Store is hosting Fogtown Brewery, helping them to showcase their local brew. Be there… The Bayside Store Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. We hope you can join in.
The activity is also a fundraiser for "Team Pete," a 17-year-old from Northport struggling to beat cancer. His dad is the principal at Belfast High School. Great family and an awesome young man. Come raise a mug for a good cause!
Join the club… Become a Northport Community Volunteer. Put your experience (or in my case, lack thereof) to work for the town. Contact James Kossuth, the town administrator, at administrator@northportmaine.org. James can give you insights to all the possibilities. A recycling committee is forming, and it would be great to have someone step up to get an early start on planning and organizing our Spring Cleanup. Again, there are many opportunities to lend a hand.
Lastly, volunteer to become a “tipster.” Send me your local news stories and items of interest in support of the Northport column. That is all from Mt. Percival and the surrounding jungle.