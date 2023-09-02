Community News

Just around the corner, Excelsior Lodge is having its 12th annual Car Show on Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Goose Center in Northport. The Best of the Decade will be on display from 1950s through 1980s. See the classics! Camaros, Firebirds, Corvettes, Mustangs, Muscles, Motorcycles, Trucks, Rat Rods and more will be on display. For more information, contact Don Pendergast at 505-5011 or James Cunningham at 322-7551. Breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, raffles and door prizes are all part of the event.

