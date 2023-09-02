Just around the corner, Excelsior Lodge is having its 12th annual Car Show on Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Goose Center in Northport. The Best of the Decade will be on display from 1950s through 1980s. See the classics! Camaros, Firebirds, Corvettes, Mustangs, Muscles, Motorcycles, Trucks, Rat Rods and more will be on display. For more information, contact Don Pendergast at 505-5011 or James Cunningham at 322-7551. Breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, raffles and door prizes are all part of the event.
If you haven’t been yet this season, the “From There to Here” Exhibition in the Community Hall Meeting Room is a trip down memory lane. “Over the years, the trip to the Campground in Northport has been one of adventure,” said Barbara Webster of her tales of travel from there to here. It makes fascinating reading or listening. Check out baysidehps.org Oral Histories under Resources heading. Photographs, maps, and excerpts from the oral histories illustrate how Baysiders got here in the first place. It’s all on display. Come visit this exhibit. Enjoy the collections of the Bayside Historical Preservation Society. Exhibit hours coincide with office business hours.
There is a bit of a brouhaha brewing with regard to the noise coming from the gun range out on Route 1 that is operated by the Outdoor Sportsman. The noise from the gunfire has nearby residents up in arms (no pun intended). The combination of the hard brick-building surface, surrounding quarry stone and water catchment area create the near perfect acoustical ingredients to carry the gunfire noise for miles. Local residents, of which I am one, are lobbying the shop to look into the issue and implement steps to abate the noise with the placement of sound deadening materials. If there are any local acoustical sound engineers or residents with suggestions feel free to contact me. Suggestions and comments to the benefit of all parties are welcome. Contact jyburgessiii@gmail.com.
Speaking to the benefit of all parties… The Waldo County Woodshed will once again be distributing wood from our transfer station, which is one of about 12 area distribution centers. The Northport program is in its fourth year. It has served our citizens well by supplying free firewood to those in need to heat their homes. You can learn more by visiting their website at waldocountywoodshed.org or Facebook page. Select Board member Breanna Pinkham Bebb has led Northport's efforts for three years and is looking for a volunteer replacement to take over as site manager. In conversation with Breanna, she found the activity very rewarding meeting the people you are actually helping, one on one, as neighbors. It’s a Saturday commitment during the heating season for a couple of morning hours and shifts can be delegated. It is also a chance to burn a few calories. Contact Breanna at Breanna.pinkham@gmail.com or call her at 323-9100.
Gabbing and gossip are the life blood of community news. Talk away, share and email me your stories… burgess@camdenhillsrealty.com. As my good friend Dr. Fraser Crane says, “I’m listening.” I am just a scoop away.