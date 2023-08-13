Community News

Hello, sunny Northport from atop Mt. Percival. If anyone can tell me how Mt. Percival got its name, let me know. Thanks.

A quick comment on the economy. It is not slowing down. The economy plays strong. As for inflation, it’s hard to say other than I almost had my first $100 fill-up the other day, followed up with a hefty grocery bill. When it comes to prices, nobody has been shy about taking them up a notch or two. Yet we consumers keep spending.

Tags

Recommended for you