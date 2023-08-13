Hello, sunny Northport from atop Mt. Percival. If anyone can tell me how Mt. Percival got its name, let me know. Thanks.
A quick comment on the economy. It is not slowing down. The economy plays strong. As for inflation, it’s hard to say other than I almost had my first $100 fill-up the other day, followed up with a hefty grocery bill. When it comes to prices, nobody has been shy about taking them up a notch or two. Yet we consumers keep spending.
It is also great to see all the local travel and tourism activity. Let’s enjoy it right into the end of the season. Save up for winter.
GWI celebrates a Happy 100th Customer Connection with a goal of connecting another 100 in the coming weeks. People I have talked to love the speed, setup and reliability. We should alert qualifying homeowners to a federal program that provides a monthly discount for internet services. The program is tagged Affordable Connectivity. Learn more by going to getACP.org/Maine.
As they say, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.” Tax bills will be out soon with the first payment due Sept. 30. Put the date on your calendar. In that same vein, the Property Tax Stabilization Program is being phased out. It was very short-lived. My guess is it was something that was poorly conceived. Sadly, it affects mostly seniors. There are a couple of other options on the horizon — a Tax Fairness Credit and/or a Senior Tax Deferral Program. Learn more by contacting Maine Revenue Services.
On the brighter shiny side, if you are a “car buff,” the Excelsior Masonic Lodge in Northport is having its 12th annual Car Show at The Blue Goose Center Saturday, Sept. 9.
Then, the following Saturday, Sept. 16, they will be serving another of their now famous turkey suppers. Join in. Enjoy the events and the local color. Any questions, contact Dwight Marshall at (207) 338-2076.
Northport Village Corp. (“Bayside”) held its annual meeting on Aug. 8. Lee Woodward was the moderator. Attendees approved a 2004 budget of $519,224.
The Lake Trio will give a free classical music concert at Bayside’s Community Hall, 813 Shore Road, 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.
By now, our local gardeners have fresh produce, zucchini and cucumbers, etc., in abundance. The Give & Take Shed located right outside our Town Office is a great drop-off point for your excess bounty while eliminating waste. The shed is a place where gardeners can share their excess produce and make it available to anyone lacking access to fresh produce. A “share & take” to be enjoyed and appreciated. There is no cost.
The Town Office is also a drop-off for the Northport Food Pantry. Another opportunity to share and help those in greater need.
Northport has a couple of new homeowners. Lucy Harr and David Lewis recently purchased a home in town. While not quite a cross-country move, they will be relocating all the way from Lincolnville. Lincolnville’s loss is Northport’s gain. Welcome to Northport.
Thanks to those who shared some input. Continue to email me your scoops or stories. Don’t let busy summer plans and thoughts of back to school stop you from sharing local news about family, friends and events. Gossip is the life-blood of community news. Talk away and share your stories — burgess@camdenhillsrealty.com