Hello, sunny Northport, from atop Mt. Percival!
If you can believe it, Labor Day is on the horizon. Yikes!
Another pitch for volunteers: Volunteers are in short supply. In the recent tax bills there was a flyer, a “Volunteer Interest Form.” It’s your opportunity to shine by lending a hand. Our community can use your help and experience. There are a number of committees and projects where you can play an important role. Contact James Kossuth at (207) 338-3819 or email at administrator@northportmaine.org. Become part of the local action.
Jim and Cathie Ross are happy to announce that this year’s Team Bayside Jimmy Fund Walk will be Sunday, Aug. 27. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will follow the usual route along Shore Road, beginning at the south end behind the Alpaca store and ending at the parking area at the Drinkwater school. It is about a 4.5-mile walk.
The Walk is a fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund, with all proceeds going to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston that supports adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research. Walkers can register with the Jimmy Fund by going to jimmyfundwalk.org or jimmyfundwalk@dfci.harvard.edu , click on Virtual Walk and register for Team Bayside.
All registered participants will receive a Jimmy Fund T-shirt and a medal. First-time walkers will also receive a Jimmy Fund walk cap. All are welcome to walk with Team Bayside; and if you decide not to officially register, you can still donate to support Team Bayside by making out a check to the Jimmy Fund and giving it to Cathie or Jim. For more information, email rosscathie65@gmail.com. Go Team Bayside!
The Northport Food Pantry (northportfpantry@gmail.com) is in full-service mode — “A little pantry serving a big hunger.” Ways you can help: Donate non-perishable pantry staples at the Town Office; donate new, reusable shopping bags for pantry patrons; make direct contributions through a Hannaford Gift Card or a financial contribution with a check payable to the Northport Food Pantry, P.O. Box 27, Lincolnville, ME 04849.
The query last week was, how did our Mt. Percival in Northport get its name? Can you begin to guess where we found the answer? It came from an article written in The Republican Journal dating back to Oct. 17, 1901 (true!). It was property owned by Hiram E. Pierce. He named the mountain after his son Percival C. Pierce.
Mt. Percival sits at about 500 feet above sea level and at the time had a commanding view of the bay. One of the first visitors was Gen. John A. Logan in 1880. He said, “It was one of the most beautiful views he ever beheld.”
The view captured the Atlantic to the south, Fox Islands, Isle au Haut, Deer Isle, Blue Hill, Islesboro, and inland ranges. A view of no less than 800 bodies of land/islands. The view inland picked up a large swath of Waldo County, and out beyond Lincolnville, Camden, Hope and Union. Scores of sightseers in those days would hike the trail to the top and enjoy a sip of cool water from a mountain/forest spring along the way.
It’s been 143 years since Gen. Logan visited the mountain — 143 years of tree growth. Today, the view can only be imagined. Coastal Mountains Land Trust now manages the trail and surrounding property. It is still worth a visit.
Stories continue to trickle in; thank you. Please continue to email me your scoops, stories and local insights. Remember, friendly gossip is the life-blood of community news. Talk away and share your tales. Quoting my friend Dr. Fraser Crane … “I’m listening.”