We trust everyone enjoyed a safe and fun filled Fourth of July. Let the summer begin!
This Saturday, July 8, at 5 p.m., summer kicks off with another turkey supper at the Excelsior Lodge down by Saturday Cove. It’s a great family activity for area residents, and our summer guests “from away.” Give the Lodge credit as they put on a nice spread. Less expensive and more fun than eating at home. Kids under 6 are free. The cost for children 6-12 is only $5 and adults just $10. Enjoy the local hospitality.
News coming out of the Town Office: The Select Board is now beginning its meetings at 6:15 p.m. They continue to meet the second and fourth Monday of each month. Molly Schauffler, our newly elected board member, has jumped right in. Welcome aboard!
Talking about excitement… Monday, July 10, at the Select Board meeting, they will open the bids for road paving projects, which include Cliff, Bluff, Upper Bluff and Flanders roads, a part of Knights Pond Road, and Nelson Drive. A big chunk of change for sure!
Opportunity knocks… The town voted to continue our recycling efforts at the transfer station. With that in mind, we want to get the Recycling Committee back up and operating. If you would like to get involved, contact James Kossuth at administrator@northportmaine.org to find out what that entails. It’s an interesting learning opportunity. “Everything you wanted to know about trash, but were afraid to ask.”… A rewarding volunteer effort.
There is also an opening for a fifth member on the Zoning Board of Appeals. The Appeals Board meets only a couple of times a year, with an eye toward interpreting zoning ordinances, allowable structures and hearing appeals. It’s a bit of judge and jury on ticklish issues… An important position and a nice way to connect with the community.
Speaking of important positions, lifeguard coverage in Bayside has begun and will run through mid-August. One lifeguard will be on duty five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. The hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a break for lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Because of budget limitations, Bayside will not have lifeguard coverage on Mondays and Tuesdays this summer. Let’s welcome back Ronin Deschamps and extend a warm welcome to Payton Ward, new to the position, for jumping in (no pun intended). Be summer safe around the water.
Lastly, a note of appreciation to our volunteers on the Fire Department and emergency management crew. They were out in full force responding to an accident along a stretch of Route 1 last Thursday that involved a propane truck. They were on the job for before 7 a.m. and at the scene until late afternoon managing the situation. As of this writing, we do not know the details of the accident. We trust there were no serious injuries. We do know Northport’s response was well executed. A job well done!
Until next week, keep those emails coming alerting me to news about town. Thank you.