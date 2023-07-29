Warm summer greetings to our readers in Northport.
Finally, summer is here! Temperatures are up. Gas prices are up. Traffic is up. Home prices are up and interest rates are up. We are living the dream!
Help wanted
We are reaching out and recruiting volunteers to serve on various committees in town. If you want to really feel connected and be a part of the community, the best way is to get involved at some level. It can be quite a rewarding experience.
The opportunities are not limited by age, education or any specific skill set. Volunteer to learn something new, gain a new perspective, develop new friends or simply lend a hand.
Not to sound like a classified ad, but there are two openings on the Zoning Board of Appeals and one opening on the Planning Board. The positions need to be filled. The Fire Department is always in need of members. By becoming a member of the Fire Department, you have an opportunity for training, learning new skills, and important life skills. Another area that is underpopulated is the Emergency Medical Services team (EMTs). I am sure there are any number of interested and qualified people that could pitch in in some way.
In a creative sense, how can we make better use of our summer residents? They too have a chance to step up and volunteer. Our town is blessed with many diversely talented people. Let see if we can put those talents to use. James Kossuth is the Volunteer Czar. Get a hold of James and see where you can help. Filling these positions is community important. Help is the operative word. Go in and see the Czar.
As I reported last week, I spotted a bobcat but this week I was outdone. Bill Paige believes he spotted a tuna or shark in the mooring area down in Bayside. The reports are unconfirmed, but it makes a good story and some simple headlines … Charlie the Tuna visits Northport. Jaws 2023 vacations in Bayside. Maybe a whale of a tail? Bill, we believe you!
We are sorry to learn Joy Armbrust passed away on July 15. Joy was a bundle of energy and personality, no doubt. Many will remember her for The Northport Landing Gallery and Espresso Bar out on Route 1. She also managed The Ironbound Gallery on Bayview Street in Camden. She truly was “Joy to the World.” She will be missed.
This week we learned that Kathy and Doug Boogaart of 609 Shore Road fame will be leaving their Bayside home of 30-plus years and heading back to Ohio to be closer to family. Kathy spent years in nursing, working in public health, and held a number of key positions at Waldo County General Hospital. Doug, on the other hand, is looking for new fairways and more user-friendly golf courses. Ohio is a long drive. Doug off the tee, not so much. Best to you both.
The “dog days of summer” are upon us but don’t let that stop you from sending me your local news about family, friends and events. Gossip is the life-blood of community news. Talk away and share your stories.