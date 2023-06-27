Hello Northport,
We enjoyed a successful town meeting — 53 articles knocked off in 53 minutes. It speaks to the preparation and planning by our people in leadership. Congratulations to all our officials for a job well done.
We would also have to compliment Lee Woodward for keeping things moving along. Unlike most attorneys who are compensated by the hour, Lee as moderator was paid by the minute, plus travel time and meals. He operates with precision and a stopwatch. His wit and wisdom kept it lively. Just as in previous years, we would rather owe you than pay you. Thank you, Lee for a great job!
In the municipal elections, Molly Schauffler was elected to a three-year term on the Select Board with 140 votes to 30 for Stephen Hemenway, and Mark Lynch won the School Committee seat, also for three years, with 125 votes to 36 for Shelby Connolly. Amon Morse III was reelected road commissioner for a two-year term with 160 votes.
We approved a municipal budget amounting to $1,258,271.54, an increase of $91,112.46 from the $1,167,159.08 adopted for the last fiscal year.
Our school appropriation is $3,272,232.69, up $44,696.39 from $3,227,536.30 last year.
Pete Simpson received some well-deserved recognition. Truly a great example of community service and spirit. Read the Spirit of America Municipal Resolution that follows:
“The 2023 Northport, Maine, Spirit of America Foundation Tribute honors Peter B. Simpson for commendable community service.
“Be it resolved by the Select Board of the Town of Northport as follows:
“Whereas, Peter B. Simpson has served the Town of Northport with tireless dedication for nearly 50 years,
“Whereas, Peter B. Simpson joined the Northport Volunteer Fire Department shortly after mankind tamed fire, and has served as Fire Warden, Assistant Chief, and Fire Chief, and is routinely the first firefighter to arrive at any incident, and
“Whereas, Peter B. Simpson also currently serves as Emergency Management Director and Health Officer for the Town, and
“Whereas, Peter B. Simpson has also served the Town on the Select Board, as Building Inspector, and on the Building Code Commission, and
“Whereas, Peter B. Simpson has for many years maintained the buildings and grounds at the Northport Community Church, and
“Whereas, Peter B. Simpson will always drop what he is doing to help a neighbor in need.
“Therefore Be it Resolved by the Select Board of the Town of Northport, in sincere gratitude and appreciation, that Peter B. Simpson is hereby recognized for his exemplary citizenship and longstanding devotion to the Town and its residents, with the 2023 Northport Spirit of America Foundation Tribute.”
Congratulations, Pete, on your many jobs and responsibilities! Well done! Our readers can send cards, letters and notes of thanks to Pete through the Northport Town Office at 16 Beech Hill, Northport 04849. Pete, thank you for your service.
Between Fire Department and the Emergency Management team, it was stressed that residents should make sure your property is easily identified with your house number and that the signage be clearly visible from the road. Any delay in locating you could have unnecessary consequences. As Pete said, “If we can’t find you, we can’t help you.”
Hi and a note of thanks to Bonnie Zentgraf, whom I meet at town meeting. Bonnie commented on how much she enjoys the Northport column. Bonnie, thank you for the positive feedback. Bonnie has local ties to Gail and Tom Groening (if I got the connections right). Tom is editor of the Working Waterfront publication. He knows a thing or two about writing. Stay tuned for more Northport community news. Thanks.
Lastly, we all read about inflation. There is no better indicator than “camp wood.” Bundles that used to cost $2.50 to $3 are now being offered for between $5 and $7. And, you thought the cost of eggs was high.
We are into summer… enjoy it!