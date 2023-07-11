Tim Patton is back! The Wyatt Earp of transfer station management will be on light duty and a modified schedule. Not to push it. It was a pleasure to have him “eyeball” my truckload of junk and give me that Patton smile and say, “That will be $33,” allowing no room for ifs, ands or buts. How refreshing. Take it slow and don’t overdue. Welcome back.
A special note of thanks to Richie Taylor, Scott Patton and crew for stepping in and keeping things moving in the right direction. Your contributions were most appreciated by our town’s folk. Thanks for your extra effort. With Tim back, it was like old home week at the transfer station with the lawn chairs out, the sun umbrella up and a lot of jawing. A true band of brothers!
The warm weather brought out the crowds at Knight Pond. The visible joy was right out of a Norman Rockwell original. Our community is blessed to have the pond and the undeveloped shoreline for all sorts of recreation. Since we were talking trash in the paragraphs above … while enjoying Knight Pond, remember to “leave no trash behind.” Remember the old adage, leave it better than you found it. It is a small contribution on your part to keep Wyman Park inviting and pristine.
On the horizon is the Mother of All Yard Sales. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, from 8 to 11 a.m. in Bayside. Donated items will be well-vetted for quality and represent good values. Proceeds from the event will go to the Northport Yacht Club Sailing School program. It should be a lot of fun dickering with the best of them. Mark your activity calendar. A great way to spend a Saturday morning.
From Mattie Bamman, a message to our gardeners: The Northport Give & Take Shed is open for the 2023 season at 16 Beech Hill Road. The Give & Take Program by Waldo County Bounty offers a place where gardeners can give homegrown produce, and anyone lacking access to fresh foods can take it at no cost.
Home gardeners know what it is like to have zucchini and cucumbers growing out of their ears. The Give & Take Shed is a place where you can take your extra produce. It will be enjoyed and appreciated!
People often ask me, “How’s real estate?” Real estate activity has picked up and provided a few surprises. The big surprise was the “home” locally know as Point Lookout, reworked and renamed Penobscot Lookout, is for sale for a tidy $6,775,000. It has three bedrooms with a comfortable 8,682 square feet of living space. The pictures online tell the story. Looks great and comes with 231-plus acres.
Back on earth, locally there are 14 single-family homes listed for sale, many of which are already under contract. Eleven properties have changed hands since the first of the year. Well-priced, well-located properties go first and fast.
Lastly, as a reminder, please email me your stories and news tips — business, promotions, awards, birthdays, anniversaries, babies, first tooth, or last tooth … anything else you might think others might be interested in knowing. Don’t let up.