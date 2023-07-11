Community News

Welcome Tim.

Tim Patton received this warm welcome when he returned to work at the Northport transfer station recently.

 Photo by John Burgess

Hello Northport,

Tim Patton is back! The Wyatt Earp of transfer station management will be on light duty and a modified schedule. Not to push it. It was a pleasure to have him “eyeball” my truckload of junk and give me that Patton smile and say, “That will be $33,” allowing no room for ifs, ands or buts. How refreshing. Take it slow and don’t overdue. Welcome back.

