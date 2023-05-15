Hello Northport!
Following are ramblings about the happenings around town.
The combined public hearing and Select Board meeting last Monday was informative, positive in spirit and well attended. The hot topic was the cost of recycling.
While there are savings to be captured by abandoning our recycling efforts, the tone of the meeting was to continue our community support for recycling while looking at potential efficiencies, supervision, process, and education programs. There is a lot to be learned and investigated. Recommendations will be forthcoming.
The recycling discussion came on the heels of Northport Cleanup Day, which was an overall success. If there was anything to be learned from the day, it was it does not take long to fill a 30-gallon bag with roadside trash.
There are some interesting treasures out there. Steve and Shelley Fein wrestled with a toilet that was on the side of the road, and one lucky person found a dollar. In all, 40 bags of trash found their way to the transfer station.
Next year the push will be for even more participation. One might even consider picking a day occasionally for your own “trash stroll” in your neighborhood. Simple way to get some fresh air and exercise. It can be self-rewarding. Try it.
At the same meeting, revisions and amendments to our Subdivision Ordinance were on the agenda, as well as changes to the Administrative Ordinance. You can find the documents online for your reading enjoyment.
Speaking of enjoyment, Sunday was a great day out on Knight Pond. One of our newest homeowners, Petra Hartlova, landed her first bass of the season. It was a whopper! The “lucky” bait and tackle came from The Outdoor Sportsman right here in Northport.
As tradition has it, you always release your first fish of the new season. It brings good luck for the rest of the fishing season. The pond was busy — several loons, a couple of Canada Geese fighting for the eye of their mate, a beaver, an eagle overhead and only two people trolling the shore. As they say, “Maine, the way life should be.” A nice morning on the water … as always.
This crosses the town line, but Chase’s Daily is going to reopen in early June. They are reinventing themselves by rolling out a change in concept. By modifying their approach to the restaurant, they believe they can then best serve their clientele, staff and family, balanced with the demands of running a successful restaurant.
We welcome them back and wish Chase’s Daily all the best. Learn more by visiting chasesdaily.me/blog... P.S.: They are hiring!
We have sad news to report. Chad Kosmo passed away. He was 40 years of age. Chad was the son of Carl and Helen Kosmo and brother to Michelle. He was their joy. Chad had a successful basketball career. He proudly served in the U.S. Army with several tours of duty overseas. He loved to fish and enjoyed the outdoors. He had recently enrolled in UNLV and was looking forward to a career in hospitality. Chad was also known to have a wonderful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Operation Reboot Outdoors at operationrebootoutdoors.com. Services will be held Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 31 Court St. in Belfast. We are sorry for your loss.
Thank you to all those who have alerted me to the activities around town, the people, places and things to know. Your emails and phone calls are appreciated. Keep them coming. Many thanks. A special thanks for those who participated in Northport’s Cleanup Day.