Only in Northport…
“A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down.” With that in mind, grab some sweets and make note that real estate taxes are due on or before Saturday, Sept. 30. Not a great way to start the column but that’s the reality.
Coming up on Saturday, Sept. 16: Excelsior Masonic Lodge 151 in Saturday Cove will be serving another of their now famous Turkey Suppers. Join in at 5 p.m. Any questions, contact Dwight Marshall at (207) 338-2076.
This week’s column is focused on the Northport Fire Department, where I had the opportunity to sit in on one of their regularly scheduled meetings. Prior to the start of the meeting, Pete Simpson was an earful of information then it was down to business with Chief Paul Rooney taking charge of the agenda.
Positive energy and an esprit de corps were evident. Quite a crew. There are 22 firefighters on the roster. It is interesting to note that a large number of the volunteers live out of town, the reason being housing affordability. It is an issue all along the coast, affecting a wide range of occupations. Northport is not immune ... something to ponder.
Our Volunteer Fire Department will be participating in Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14, directed at raising fire safety awareness in order to educate and help protect homes and families. In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association named the second week of October Fire Prevention Week in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. The Northport Fire Department is part of the program.
Our local program has the NFD working with the Drinkwater School by introducing various educational awareness programs. There is even a “grand prize” topping out the event where a few students will be chauffeured to school Monday morning, Oct. 16, in a Big Red Fire Truck — sirens blazing!
If you are curious, a fire truck can cost upwards of $600,000 and maybe more. The pumper trucks can put out 1,000 gallons of water per minute (yes, per minute). It goes fast, especially since the tanker truck (of which we have two) that shuttles the water holds about 2,600 gallons. It calls for a smart use of resources directed at the fire. Bringing the all-volunteer crew together to fight the fire or manage the situation also takes skilled management since many volunteers have outside jobs and/or live in surrounding communities.
The department is not just responding to fires. Roadside incidents are another call to action. There is also the EMT component as well. The department can always use more volunteers.
The NFD also has implemented a Junior Apprentice Program for those 16 years of age or older to help shore up the ranks. It’s an effort to line up the next generation of much-needed volunteers. It is a nice opportunity for high school-age kids to be involved in the world of community service. Contact Paul Rooney for the details (firechief@northport.org). Early exposure could open up thoughts of a career or trade option going forward.
Training is also a big part of the job. Many of our volunteers are scheduled to be recertified in CPR and First Aid this October. In an emergency, it is nice to know that the person coming to the rescue is trained and qualified. The training is ongoing. The extra effort is commendable. There is also a CPR and First Aid class being investigated for the general-public, which leads to “the pitch” for townspeople to begin thinking about funding a community center for administrative offices, meetings, training and special events. The current town office is not up to the task going forward. Community support along those lines is welcomed.
In closing, to the men and women of the Northport Fire Department, I thank you for your hospitality and the grand tour. It was a pleasure to meet you all. The community appreciates your efforts directed at keeping Northport safe.
Gabbing and gossip are the life-blood of community news. Talk away, share and email me your stories… burgess@camdenhillsrealty.com. As my good friend Dr. Fraser Crane says, “I’m listening.” I am just a scoop away.