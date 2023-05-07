Hello Northport!
Here’s what’s going on around town…
Eat, drink and be merry — a not-to-be-missed event this Saturday, May 13. The Excelsior is located Lodge will be hosting a Turkey & Trimmings Public Supper beginning at 5 p.m. at the Lodge down by Saturday Cove. For adults the cost is $10, children 6 to 12 $5, and kids under 6 are free. Bring family and friends. The first public supper of the season — a rite of spring!
The transfer Station is back to normal operating days and hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All good news. Richie and the team have stepped up to the plate. Big thank-you to the crew!
A further sign of the season ahead: The Northport Yacht Club “kick-off” is set for Sunday, May 28, at The Hoot. For tickets and information, go to northportyachtclub.org. Space is limited and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. It is also important to mention that the Northport Yacht Club Sailing School is gearing up for the season. Visit the yacht club website for more information or contact Ben Webster at bcwebster1@gmail.com. Learn to sail!
The initial reports on the Northport Cleanup Day were all favorable. Thank you to all who participated. A special note of thanks to the Scone Goddess and Hammond Lumber. If you participated and took some pictures, send your best shot to James Kossuth at the Town Office at administrator@northportmaine.org. The winner of the best picture will receive an “Easy Reacher Trash Grabber,” compliments of Camden Hills Realty… a collector’s item for sure.
In the Memorial Day flag department, Herman Littlefield reported progress. The VFW is close to meeting its goal, needing a few more donations to put them over the top. Here is an opportunity to support our local VFW. Donations should go to Herman Littlefield in care of “Northport Flag Fund,” 1360 Atlantic Highway, Northport 04849.” You can reach Herman at (207) 322-1548. If you would like to be part of the crew and help with hanging the flags, touch base with Herman.
Spring is here for all the earth and garden types. That is a good thing. For you real estate types, the spring market is still in question mark. The chatter is for a slow real estate rebound heading into 2024. Based on the current market, existing homeowners are locked in, while potential homebuyers are locked out. Low inventory, high interest rates, high prices and affordability all speak to the issues. It continues to be a seller’s market. I am happy to answer any of your real estate questions along the way. The gardening questions, we will leave to Tom Seymour.
This past weekend was perfect for gardening — lucky us! People pulled out all the stops. Casual observations saw deck furniture and grills finding their summer locations. Windows were wide open. You could also hear an occasional screen door slamming. Lawns were being mowed. The garden shops were slammed as people raced to get in line with Mother Nature.
I met one couple at a local garden shop where his wife was bragging of having a green thumb. The husband was not quite sure and commented to me quietly that everything they are buying will be lifeless by June. He referred to her as “green widow,”plants’ and shrubs’ worst nightmare, with a smile (of course). Bottom line, they were having fun and it was great to be outside. As we venture outdoors, just a few words of caution: ticks, black flies, and brown-tails. Work safely.
In closing, the response to our column has been very positive. Thank you to all those who have alerted me to the activities around town, people, places and things. Keep those emails coming. Many thanks.