Northport resident and Czechoslovakia native Petra Hartlova is taking orders for her Gingerbread Royal Icing Advent Wreaths that make beautiful Christmas table centerpieces. Photo Courtesy of Petra Hartlova
Timothy Frey wonders what happened to Northport’s Veterans Honor Roll, shown here at its dedication in August 1944. Source: Timothy Frey
Source: Timothy Frey
It must be Northport … School bells are ringing and the big yellow buses are back on the roads. It’s a time to exercise a little more caution as everyone gets back into their routines. Welcome back, students, staff and faculty. Have a great year!
Fall is in the air… It is a good time to use this column to provide a brief reminder to update your vaccines. COVID is still with us in one form or another. Cases are on the rise and there is a new variant (Eris) to contend with. The flu season is also on the horizon along with a number of respiratory viruses (RSV) lurking out there. Consult your primary care provider relative to your own situation. Play it safe.
Under Northport’s got talent, Petra Hartlova is already prepping for Christmas, which is just four months away. She is out in front taking orders for her Gingerbread Royal Icing Advent Wreaths that make beautiful Christmas table centerpieces. You can discuss and order by contacting Petra at ph12ph@yahoo.com. In addition, she is offering baking and decorating lessons. A picture is worth a thousand words.
In business news, the town of Northport is applying for a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant on behalf of The Scone Goddess. If awarded, The Scone Goddess would be able to purchase much-needed equipment to scale up her business and make more mixes in a more efficient manner. The new investment would provide a minimum of three new full-time jobs and give our Scone Goddess the capacity to compete in a larger market, offering product to more retailers to sell.
“We are so proud to be a part of such a wonderful community,” said Veronica Stubbs (aka Scone Goddess). By the way, Veronica and Ronni Arno have released their first book, published by Rowman & Littlefield titled “Out of the Way Gourmet.” The launch party is Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., where else but at The Scone Goddess’ Route 1 location.
There is also some sad news to report with the passing of Josiah Parmerley Huntoon, Jo for short, born Jan. 1, 1928, and passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2023, at age 95. A Bowdoin College graduate, class of 1950. Jo served in several leadership capacities within the Northport Village Corp. over his many years. He was known for his kindness and generosity of spirit. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held at the Bayside Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. Donations in his memory can be made to the Bayside Historical Preservation Society, P.O. Box 273, Lincolnville, ME 04849, or the Northport Food Pantry, P.O. Box 27, Lincolnville, ME 04849.
Lastly in the “lost & lost” column, I received an email from Timothy Frey (tcfrey@yahoo.com). He wanted to know what ever happened to Northport’s Veterans Honor Roll that was dedicated in August 1944. See the picture, which might refresh a memory. If you have information, please contact Tim. It would be interesting to know.
It was a successful week of communications. Thanks to those who shared some input. Please continue to email me your scoops or stories. Don’t let a busy fall and thoughts of back to school stop you from sharing local news about students, family, friends and events. Gossip is the life-blood of community news. Talk away and share your stories: burgess@camdenhillsrealty.com.