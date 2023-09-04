Community News

It must be Northport … School bells are ringing and the big yellow buses are back on the roads. It’s a time to exercise a little more caution as everyone gets back into their routines. Welcome back, students, staff and faculty. Have a great year!

Fall is in the air… It is a good time to use this column to provide a brief reminder to update your vaccines. COVID is still with us in one form or another. Cases are on the rise and there is a new variant (Eris) to contend with. The flu season is also on the horizon along with a number of respiratory viruses (RSV) lurking out there. Consult your primary care provider relative to your own situation. Play it safe.

