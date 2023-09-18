We applaud the effort… The Select Board held a special meeting jointly with the Lincolnville Select Board on Sept. 18 to discuss possible areas for collaboration between the two communities. Certainly a step in the right direction to better utilize resources, and find cost savings and operational efficiencies.
Enjoy a taste of fall by attending the 47th annual Common Ground Country Fair that kicks off Friday Sept. 22, in Unity. Gates open at 9 a.m. The fair runs through Sunday, Sept. 24. It is always a great event. For more information, visit mofga.org/the-fair/.
Speaking of common ground, an ad hoc committee is forming and taking the initiative to address the noise issues coming from the gun range on Route 1. If you have an interest in participating with solutions in mind, you can contact me at jyburgessiii@gmail.com. Also, if you would like a copy of the comments received from affected homeowners to get a flavor for the problem, send me an email and I will forward you a summary.
The goal is to strike a successful balance between the business and homeowners. Arriving at some noise abatement solutions does not seem to be to be out of reach or that difficult. It is an opportunity to get some dialogue going.
Another opportunity… The Waldo County Woodshed is looking for a site coordinator for this winter at the transfer station to schedule volunteers and manage firewood distribution to those in need. Email Select Board member Breanna Pinkham-Bebb at breanna@northportmaine.org for more information.
As of this writing, hurricane Lee is out there in the Gulf of Maine, so its impact on our area at this time is a little unknown but its threat and presence lead to a wider-ranging discussion of the impact of climate change. Northport, in conjunction with a state effort, is looking to put together a Climate Resilience Committee focused on the hot spots and vulnerability of our local infrastructure. Risks to our shoreline, beach erosion, property safety, energy efficiencies, roads, bridges and public safety are all under that umbrella. Volunteers are needed to get this initiative off the ground. Contact James Kossuth by phone, 338-3819, or email at administrator@northportmaine.org.
Wearing my Camden Hills real estate hat, here is a brief update on local activity. There are currently “only” 11 single-family homes listed for sale in Northport. The asking prices range from $300K to $1M with one standalone tipping the scale at $6.7M. There are an additional five properties currently under contract. Those under contract range in price from $300K to $750K and in the last 30-45 days there have been five closings. The closing prices have ranged from $350K to $1.5K. In a broad sense, low inventory is holding prices up. The market will remain subdued through the end of the year.
While we are talking real estate, make note that your real estate taxes are due Saturday, Sept. 30.
The word on the street was an Irish royal wedding took place in Northport last Sunday. The mythical Irish goddess of scones orchestrated both the weather and the event for the newlyweds. We will report on the gala next writing. Congratulations to all!
Gabbing and gossip are the life-blood of community news. Talk away, share and email me your stories… burgess@camdenhillsrealty.com. As my good friend Dr. Fraser Crane says, “I’m listening.” I am just a scoop away.