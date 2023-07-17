This week (our 25th column) we have an invited a guest column, which is a follow-up to a conversation I had with Mark Lynch, who chairs the Northport School Board, regarding school security, and the importance of expanding the use of cameras in balance with student safety and privacy.
A School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m at Drinkwater to learn more. It is a meeting where public participation is important.
In Mark’s own words:
“It has been my pleasure to serve as chairperson of the Northport School Board for the past several years. We have done our best to make the Drinkwater School a safe and supportive environment where our children can thrive. Unfortunately, the world outside our walls cannot be ignored. Northport is not immune to the threats that exist in our society.
“Drinkwater has already implemented a number of safety and security measures, which include upgraded doors, locks, emergency communications, and outdoor security cameras. The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office has also been supportive by providing emergency response training to our staff. While no one can protect against every conceivable threat, it is the board's responsibility to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of our staff and students. The goal is for the Drinkwater community to create a safe environment allowing students and staff to focus on learning while enjoying a first class educational experience.
“The superintendent and I have recommended the installation of interior cameras in public areas of the school. Locations would include hallways, cafeteria/gym only. They would not have any audio capability and would be used strictly used for safety and security. Policies would be in place to ensure confidentiality, restrict their access, and limit usage before such cameras would be activated.
"Most, if not all, area schools already have interior cameras, which include RSU 71 (Belfast), RSU 20 (Searsport), and Camden Hills. The Sheriff's Office considers interior cameras a critical component for rapid and effective emergency response and recommends them. Our goal, in the unlikely event that anything ever happened, would want to ensure the best possible response and outcome.
“Recent school shootings have demonstrated the value of being able to locate and quickly identify where the threats do or do not exist. In a lockdown, administrators would be able to quickly see if a child has failed to reach the relative safety of a classroom, and take actions accordingly. Staff and emergency responders would be able to make informed decisions on the best course of action. Resources could be quickly directed to where they are most needed.
“I would normally have considered security cameras a routine facilities matter, but privacy concerns have been raised… The perception of ‘Big Brother’ is watching as an example. With proper safeguards in place, interior cameras would be a powerful safety tool with a minimal impact on privacy.
"As board chair, I thought it is best to bring this into the public forum. We will be acting on this issue at our next regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Drinkwater School. The public is always welcome."