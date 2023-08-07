Here we are well into August, and I cannot believe my wife and I have only had lunch out on our deck but a few times. Now I am starting to get emails directed at blocking dates for winter furnace service. There also is talk of back to school and as I look out my window through the morning fog, there is one maple tree with a few touches of red. Things move fast.
Speaking of moving, I had a nice conversation with Reeves Gilmore, who heads up our Planning Board. Here is a bright guy who “crammed” a five-year architecture degree into seven at the University of Houston and later became assistant director of planning and development for Harris County, Texas. We laughed about how many Texans are among us, especially this time of the year. With Texas summer temperatures, who can blame them for coming to Maine?
I might mention that in Reeves’ Harris County, the population is a comfortable 4.7 million people. The man is well qualified for our Planning Board when you compare the demands of Harris County to Northport’s population of 1,500.
I am always curious how people land here. Both Reeves and his spouse Thom are native-born Texans. They had traveled extensively to places most have never been, and then someone suggested they try Maine. That was in 2006.
One visit, then two and maybe a few more trips into our area and they were hooked. “We are retiring to Maine!” In 2010, they took the plunge. Goodbye longhorns, hello lobster. Never to look back. Never a regret.
Not a bad transition to Maine for two people from Houston (population 2.7 million), who have become “country mice” here in Northport. They settled in around Saturday Cove — just by luck. Life in Northport began with a complete renovation of their home.
Once done, the question was what is next. Retirement provides a chance to volunteer. What better way to stay active than to take on a civic duty, contribute and lend your experience. In 2014, Revees volunteered to be on the Planning Board. Here we are nine years later. The rest is history.
As a group, the Planning Board has made significant contributions to the operation of our community. It is a group of five volunteers. Reeves is the chair. The board has managed pre-COVID, COVID and post-COVID operations during Reeves’ tenure. The Planning Board handles a broad range of activities: issuing permits, reviewing site plans and enforcing our ordinances.
This past year, the Planning Board revised the Subdivision Ordinance. They brought clarity to the process. Northport is now moving forward under the guidance of the new 2023 ordinance. A nice accomplishment. Looking forward, multi-family projects, assisted living and shoreland zoning will be on the horizon.
We should also mention the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals and many of our committees are “thirsty” for new members. As a reader, of this column there is opportunity and an open invitation to get involved. Join in and lend your experience.
Lastly, speaking of “thirsty,” my well of information was dry this week with no emails tipping me off to potential scoops or stories. It just might be the “dog days of summer” are upon us, but don’t let that stop you from sending me local news about family, friends and events. Gossip is the life blood of community news. Talk away and share your stories: burgess@camdenhillsrealty.com.