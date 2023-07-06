Community News

AUGUSTA — Changes to Maine notarial law are now in effect under a 2022 law which establishes a separate office of marriage officiant and allows for remote and electronic notarization.

Mainers wishing to officiate weddings will be able to simply obtain a Marriage Officiant license, rather than needing to become a Notary Public. Notaries Public who wish to continue officiating marriages will be able to get a Marriage Officiant license at no additional cost. Attorneys admitted to the Maine Bar are also permitted to solemnize marriages and perform notarial acts.

