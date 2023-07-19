Community News

Tiny Acres Farm

Farm products from Tiny Acres Farm in Montville. The farm is open Sunday, July 23, for Maine Open Farms Day.

Five Waldo County farms will welcome visitors on Sunday, July 23, for Maine’s Open Farm Day.

This annual tradition, organized by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, offers an opportunity to explore farms across the state and learn the rich heritage of Maine's agricultural practices. Various activities and experiences allow ag explorers to customize their itineraries to create an unforgettable day.