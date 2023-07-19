Five Waldo County farms will welcome visitors on Sunday, July 23, for Maine’s Open Farm Day.
This annual tradition, organized by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, offers an opportunity to explore farms across the state and learn the rich heritage of Maine's agricultural practices. Various activities and experiences allow ag explorers to customize their itineraries to create an unforgettable day.
To facilitate planning, RealMaine.com, Maine's official agri-tourism website, is packed with sample itineraries for Open Farm Day, complete with farm site addresses and maps of host farms. The itineraries are organized by county, covering all regions of Maine.
Click on the county itinerary of interest and access a list of participating farms and an accompanying map. The itineraries can be saved, shared, adjusted, and printed, allowing everyone to tailor their trip according to their preferences.
Most Maine Open Farm Day farms are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but there may be exceptions. It is advisable to double-check the schedule by referring to local listings such as the Real Maine Event calendar or the farms' social media platforms. Additionally, contacting the farms is another reliable way to receive updates or possible changes.
Open Farm Day welcomes visitors regardless of weather conditions.
To help plan a trip, Real Maine offers an itinerary creator on its website. Find things to do, including visiting farm stands and markets and tasting farm products and flavors. Browse the list of Real Maine members and use the list to explore farms based on their products, buying options, locations, and more.
Farm visitors can engage with local farmers, embrace the beauty of working landscapes, and discover the diverse flavors and products Maine's farms offer. For more information and planning, visit realmaine.com, and also visit the individual farms’ websites.
Locally, the following farms will be open on Sunday:
• Ellie’s Daylily & Perennial Gardens, 11 Rogers Road, Troy, specializing in horticulture. Ellie’s grows and sells over 400 varieties of daylilies. All are named and registered with The American Hemerocallis Society. Many are award winners. Ellie’s mission is to continue growing the older classics while specializing in newer, more modern, cultivars. The garden is open daily from May to the end of September.
• Leafsong Family Farm, 507 Back Belmont Road, Belmont, a nursery and greenhouse. Leafsong Family Farm was started by Stacy Leafsong, an organic farmer and floral designer. The 89-acre family farm includes open fields, forests and marshland, with a floral studio, select plant nursery and garden store with organically grown flowers, full florist services, floral design, wedding florals, botanical goods and gifts, seasonal farm produce, unique house plants, time-tested high-quality garden tools, and more.
• Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm – Maine Alpaca Experience, 141 Crosby Road, Unity, specializing in agritourism, fibers and livestock. Home to 39 alpacas, the farm offers tours, seminars, mentoring, knitting and spinning events, and shopping for alpaca clothing, gifts and yarn. individual or group. Bring along a picnic and enjoy alpaca watching while sitting at pasture-side picnic tables.
• Seek-No-Further Farmstead, 522 W. Main St., Monroe, specializing in dairy, eggs and vegetables. Products include eggs, goat milk, milk, goat milk cheese, ice cream, yogurt, livestock (chickens and dairy goats), goat meat, cut flowers, vegetable and herb seedlings, and a large variety of vegetables.
• Tiny Acres Farm, 904 Woodman Mills Road, Montville, specializing in agritourism, horticulture and specialty products, with fruits, vegetables, dried herbs and seasonings, processed vegetables and fruit, seeds, sprouts, wild mushrooms, wood novelty and craft items.