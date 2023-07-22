Community News

BELFAST — For 15 years, Mary Trotochaud and Rick McDowell’s garden in Belmont has been evolving virtually under the public eye. On Saturday, July 29, the public is invited to return to this well-loved garden when the Belfast Garden Club showcases it for the first time in seven years as part of its summer event series, Open Garden Days.

Trotochaud and McDowell’s garden at 103 Northport Road in Belmont will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5. It is the sixth of nine private gardens the club is presenting on Saturdays through Aug. 19 during Open Garden Days.