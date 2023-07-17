Community News

BELFAST — A decade ago on Wight Street, two Belfast health care practitioners found the perfect site on which to build their new home. But to fulfill their dreams of a garden, the land was a patient in need of resuscitation.

On Saturday, July 22, the Belfast Garden Club will showcase the eco-friendly garden family physician and epidemiologist Peter Millard and his wife, nurse Emily Wesson, created out of terrain mixed with hard-packed gravel, broken concrete and asphalt.