Community News

BELFAST — Bob and Marsha Siviski, who moved to Belfast in 2019, have more than 70 years of gardening experience between them. Their considerable expertise will be on view Saturday, July 8, when the Belfast Garden Club features the couple’s in-town garden as part of its summer event series, Open Garden Days.

The Siviskis’ garden at 71 Cedar St. in Belfast will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5. It is the third of nine private gardens the club is showcasing this summer on Saturdays through Aug. 19.