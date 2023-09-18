Community News

PALERMO — The American Heart Association’s school-based youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, awarded $2,470 to Palermo Consolidated School for workout equipment. The annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs.

“PE/health teacher Lisa Sturgis and the whole Palermo School community came out for a really fun after-school Kids Heart Challenge event with students, staff, and parents to raise awareness of heart disease, learn Hands-Only CPR, and have a good time,” Gary Urey, the association’s director of school engagement, Maine, said in a press release announcing the grant. “The fact they were awarded an American Heart Association grant was icing on the cake.”