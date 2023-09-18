PALERMO — The American Heart Association’s school-based youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, awarded $2,470 to Palermo Consolidated School for workout equipment. The annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs.
“PE/health teacher Lisa Sturgis and the whole Palermo School community came out for a really fun after-school Kids Heart Challenge event with students, staff, and parents to raise awareness of heart disease, learn Hands-Only CPR, and have a good time,” Gary Urey, the association’s director of school engagement, Maine, said in a press release announcing the grant. “The fact they were awarded an American Heart Association grant was icing on the cake.”
The American Heart Association is helping educators make whole-body wellness a priority by bringing more resources to school campuses. Grant recipients are now able to expand their schools’ wellness offerings with additions such as physical activity equipment, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities on their campuses. The application process was open to all schools who participated in the school-based programs in the 2022-2023 school year. Schools are encouraged to register now for 2023-24 school year.
Kids Heart Challenge offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as dance, basketball or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn life-saving skills like Hands-Only CPR. The American Heart Challenge is a service-learning program for middle and high school students. The program also helps boost heart health and self-esteem, while reducing stress and anxiety through programs featuring yoga, dance and obstacle courses. Both programs’ curricula help prepare kids for success by supporting physical and emotional well-being, while offering new learning resources and physical activities to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators, according to the press release.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, only 20% of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations. Both the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are rooted in proven science, which has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.
In addition to physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include improved grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for improved health outcomes for healthier communities.
The program provides grant funding twice a year, mid-school year and year-end, to provide resources in real time to students. The application for the next round of grants is Dec. 15 if the school completes the Kids Heart Challenge by December. If not, they can apply for the second round of grants by May 31, 2024, if their school is participating in the program during the second half of the school year.
To learn more about the American Heart Association’s kids initiatives, or to make a donation, visit heart.org/kids. To find out how to get your school involved, contact Urey at Gary.Urey@heart.org.