Community News

The Palermo Community Library is expanding its Summer Reading Series by adding a second Book Walk trail and book. Beginning July 1, in addition to reading a book while you hike the Palermo Preserve trails at 1401 Turner Ridge Road, you can read another while hiking the trail behind the Palermo Consolidated School.

The trail behind the school is an easy walk, while the Palermo Preserve is a little more challenging. The featured story in the Palermo Preserve is “The Circus Ship” by Chris Van Dusen and the featured story at the Palermo School is “Hot Dog” by Doug Salato.