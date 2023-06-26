The Palermo Community Library is expanding its Summer Reading Series by adding a second Book Walk trail and book. Beginning July 1, in addition to reading a book while you hike the Palermo Preserve trails at 1401 Turner Ridge Road, you can read another while hiking the trail behind the Palermo Consolidated School.
The trail behind the school is an easy walk, while the Palermo Preserve is a little more challenging. The featured story in the Palermo Preserve is “The Circus Ship” by Chris Van Dusen and the featured story at the Palermo School is “Hot Dog” by Doug Salato.
As families walk along the wooded paths, they will find laminated pages of the books attached to trees. Book Walks are a great way for kids to experience the joy of reading while getting outside to explore the natural world.
Follow up your hike at the Palermo Community Library to get fact sheets and coloring pages, and take home family craft projects that relate to the books.
This event is sponsored by the Palermo Community Library with the cooperation of the Midcoast Conservancy and the Palermo Consolidated School. August Book Walks are coming. The library is located at 2789 Route 3. For more information, call 993-6088 or email palermomelibrary@gmail.com or visit palermo.lib.me.us.
Bunker to speak at library annual meeting
The Palermo Community Library’s annual meeting will be held on Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be nationally renowned, and Palermo’s own, heritage apple expert, John Bunker. He will talk about his apple origin story as well as the different types of apples and how they’re used.
Bunker, a Colby alumnus, was presented the 2019 Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Award by Gov. Janet Mills and Commissioner Amanda Beal for Saving Maine’s Apple Heritage. He has also authored two books: “Apples and the Art of Detection: Tracking Down, Identifying, and Preserving Rare Apples,” and “Not Far From the Tree — A Brief History of the Apples and the Orchards of Palermo Maine 1804-2004.” Books will be available for sale at the event.
Apple trees were planted in the yards of every farm in Palermo for generations. Many of those ancient apple trees are still here. “Not far From the Tree” documents many of those old Palermo apples. In the first edition, however, Bunker missed many trees as well as many of the old apple-related stories and memories. He is planning to do an updated edition and requests the public’s help.
Do you have an old fruit tree in your yard or a story about apples or pears or cider? No memory is too short or insignificant. Your old trees and stories deserve to be part of Palermo's apple history. Come to the meeting and tell your story to John.
This is a public meeting and all are invited. Light refreshments will be served. The library is located at 2789 Route 3. For more information, call 993-6088 or email palermomelibrary@gmail.com or visit palermo.lib.me.us.