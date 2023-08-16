ROCKPORT/BELFAST — In a show of support for Hawaiians affected by the tragic fires that swept through Maui last week, two Maine hospitals have embarked on a unique fundraiser.
Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are asking care team members to consider making a donation to any nonprofit relief agency working to help the people of Maui. This effort is on the honor system, and employees who make a donation are encouraged to wear a Hawaiian style shirt to work Friday, Aug. 18, to show their support.
“As a survivor of Hurricane Katrina, I know how much it matters to a community to receive this kind of support after a disaster,” said Paulette Kivette, RN, a nurse at PBMC who organized the Hawaiian Shirt Day event at both hospitals. “The entire country rallied around New Orleans after Katrina, and I wanted to do my part to rally around Maui now.”
Hurricane Katrina was one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes in U.S. history, killing over 1,800 people and causing $125 billion in damage. Kivette was pregnant at the time of the hurricane and delivered her baby after taking shelter in the dorms at Mississippi State University.
The genesis for the Maui fundraiser came from Kivette’s work as a member of the hospitals’ Appreciation Committee. Long before the fires devastated Maui, the committee was looking for ideas to engage employees in some fun and create a sense of belonging.
“I suggested we end the summer with a Hawaiian shirt day because who doesn’t like to wear a Hawaiian shirt?” Kivette said.
But when fires swept through Maui, destroying homes and claiming more than 100 lives, Kivette and the Appreciation Committee pivoted to turn the day into a show of support and solidarity.
Denise Needham, president of PBMC and WCGH, praised their efforts.
“The first instinct of everyone in health care, and especially nurses, is to care for those in need,” Needham said. “I’m so proud of our team for embracing this effort to help the people of Maui and especially Paulette for leading it.”
Kivette, who moved from New Orleans to Maine two years ago, said she hopes no one ever again has to experience the likes of the Maui fires. But, she said, having gone through Katrina herself, she knows she will find a way to offer a helping hand.