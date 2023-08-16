Community News

Paulette Kivette

Paulette Kivette, the care team member who organized the Maui support event at PBMC and WCGH, displays a Hawaiian shirt in preparation for a Maui support event Aug. 18.

 Photo Courtesy of Waldo County General Hospital

ROCKPORT/BELFAST — In a show of support for Hawaiians affected by the tragic fires that swept through Maui last week, two Maine hospitals have embarked on a unique fundraiser.

Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are asking care team members to consider making a donation to any nonprofit relief agency working to help the people of Maui. This effort is on the honor system, and employees who make a donation are encouraged to wear a Hawaiian style shirt to work Friday, Aug. 18, to show their support.

