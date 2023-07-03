Community News

Penobscot Marine Museum

The Penobscot Marine Museum will host evening walking tours throughout the summer. 

 Photo courtesy of Penobscot Marine Museum

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum will hold themed walking tours the evenings of July 20 and 27, and Aug. 3 and 10 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

On July 20 and 27, the theme will be “They Did It in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” In the 19th century, Searsport was bustling with people who filled the busy streets. Penobscot Marine Museum often has exhibits and shares stories about the experiences of middle and upper-class male ship captains and shipwrights. What about the women who lived in this vibrant coastal town, who sailed the ocean, and who grew up on the water? Participants will be able to hear their stories on this tour.