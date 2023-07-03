SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum will hold themed walking tours the evenings of July 20 and 27, and Aug. 3 and 10 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
On July 20 and 27, the theme will be “They Did It in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” In the 19th century, Searsport was bustling with people who filled the busy streets. Penobscot Marine Museum often has exhibits and shares stories about the experiences of middle and upper-class male ship captains and shipwrights. What about the women who lived in this vibrant coastal town, who sailed the ocean, and who grew up on the water? Participants will be able to hear their stories on this tour.
On Aug. 3 and 10, the theme will be “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” This tour uses buildings on the museum campus to examine local architecture and the growth of the town of Searsport.
Residents in the early 1800s chose Greek Revival and Federal architectural elements, while the Victorians in the later 19th century embraced the Italianate style. Participants will enjoy some local history as well as learn more about architectural elements that can also be found throughout the Maine Coast and beyond.
Penobscot Marine Museum brings Maine’s maritime history to life on a campus of beautiful historic buildings in the charming seacoast village of Searsport. Exhibits throughout the campus tell unique stories of ship captains and their families, the industries of Penobscot Bay, global maritime trade, and today’s fisheries.
In addition to exhibits, the museum has over 300,000 historic photographs, an extensive collection of maritime artifacts and archives, and a maritime history research library. Visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org to learn more.