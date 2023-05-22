Thank you to all for attending our bean and casserole supper on May 13. I gave all the women a pink carnation for Mother's Day as my mother is in heaven now but did this in memory of her. These suppers were very important to her as well as to me.
We have cut down the payments on our insurance bill, only five left.
I just received a call from Flo Basford, in my church family with not so good news today. Rebecca Emery, also a member of the church family, had surgery last week to remove cancerous growths in her lungs and today the pathological report came back and she found out she will have chemotherapy treatments coming up and all the other treatments.
We had all prayed so hard for her, but she will have to fight hard to receive a cure. May God help her and husband Mark through the coming months.
The Community Club will sponsor a Memorial Day Parade May 29 starting down by Ray Webb's barn at noon. Veterans of Jerry W. Dobbins Post 157 of Sandy Point will lead the parade followed, by Glendora Webster, widow of veteran Raymond Webster, in a convertible driven by Chuck Boynton, who is also a veteran.
They will be followed by the middle school band of Bucksport, fire trucks from the surrounding area and any old cars if they want to join in.
They will stop briefly at the Maple Grove Cemetery to honor fallen veterans and a salute to the flag. The service will begin after all have gathered at the Memorial.
The opening prayer will be given by Pastor John Tabor of the Stockton Springs Community Church. We are hoping to have a new member of the selectmen to be the speaker.
After his speech, the Legionnaires' service led by Commander Horace Seekins Jr. will be held followed by the wreath for the Memorial to be placed by Glendora Webster escorted by a member of the Legion.
The band will play God Bless America followed by the band leader playing the national anthem. The service will end with the playing of Taps.
The Legionnaires will go across the street to the Dining Room for a lunch and the Prospect Fire Department will be selling hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs by the Fire Station. We are hoping for good weather.
If you are interested in renting the store, call Linda Gamble 567-3615, Julie Briggs 567-3116 or me, 567-3267 for a date to meet us and talk about it.
Nick Lazzara mowed my lawns today after down time to get a new serpentine belt replaced. Got rid of the dandelions for the time being, thank God.
I spent the afternoon watching the birds out on my deck after the Community Club meeting. The hummingbirds were chasing each other around, three sets of cardinals popping out of the hedges, redwing black birds stuffing their mouths with bird seed, white headed sparrows, blue jays, house sparrows and a couple other species. It was constant motion out there today. They put on quite a show.
I passed my eye test Monday so will receive my new license in the mail. I am only driving on a limited basis because I won't drive when I take the medication. I'll wait until I'm home.