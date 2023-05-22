Community News

Thank you to all for attending our bean and casserole supper on May 13. I gave all the women a pink carnation for Mother's Day as my mother is in heaven now but did this in memory of her. These suppers were very important to her as well as to me.

We have cut down the payments on our insurance bill, only five left.

Barbara A. Tilley writes about events and happenings in Prospect for The Republican Jouranl. You can reach Barbara at barbwire537@gmail.com or 567-3267.

