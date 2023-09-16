Community News

The Prospect Community Club had another successful supper Saturday night, the 9th. The last supper of the season will be Oct. 14. This season has allowed the club to pay the large insurance bill, $4,200, and the taxes of $1,800, plus some items for the supper and the heat. Thank you all.

I was very sad to read of Gordon Clements Jr.'s passing. Most of the people here in town called him Flash and he lived here for many years. He was a very nice young man but the cussed ALS took his life. Prayers go out to his family.

