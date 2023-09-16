The Prospect Community Club had another successful supper Saturday night, the 9th. The last supper of the season will be Oct. 14. This season has allowed the club to pay the large insurance bill, $4,200, and the taxes of $1,800, plus some items for the supper and the heat. Thank you all.
I was very sad to read of Gordon Clements Jr.'s passing. Most of the people here in town called him Flash and he lived here for many years. He was a very nice young man but the cussed ALS took his life. Prayers go out to his family.
I am sorry to tell you all that we will NOT be holding a Hunters' Breakfast this year after all unless someone steps up to get it organized. Linda will be attending a family wedding out of state that week and I have had to finally admit to myself that I can no longer organize or work on the breakfast. This breaks my heart but the time has come to retire AGAIN.
A generous donation was made by Sharon and Dennis Seekins in memory of her brother, Blaine, to the Prospect Historical Society. Their family lived here in Prospect many years ago and in fact, I bought the house that they lived in — that was June 1962. We would always reminisce about their living here every time we would meet at a supper or other function here in town. Thank you to the family.
I brought in my hummingbird feeder yesterday as I haven't seen them near the feeder for the last week and it has been about two weeks since my pet groundhog Chunky has been out on the deck, so guess he has gone into hibernation. The prediction is for an early winter. Not much of a summer.
The Prospect Country Store is getting nearer to being open. I wish them much success in their endeavor.