If you have a birthday or an anniversary this month, may it be great and have a great time with your family.
Another friend has gone to heaven. Nancy Wilkins of Stockton, a wonderful church member, passed away last Friday. I only knew her for a few years but she and Nancy Maddocks would visit me in the nursing home every Wednesday. She would always leave saying a prayer for me. RIP dear friend.
The Prospect Fire Department had a good Food and Craft Sale last Saturday and also at Fort Knox for their Wizard Day. Prospect was the star for the day. It was nice to see all the traffic. I did not go down but could see them coming across the marsh.
My medication has been changed and it has helped with the pain, thank God.
Today signed an agreement with Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin as the new proprietors of The Community Store, and assistant Sarah Lanchester. They will open the store Oct. 1.
The Community Club will have the septic tank pumped and have another 220 outlet installed for the equipment.
It will be a convenience store complete with pizza, breakfast sandwiches, steamed hot dogs, hamburgers and many other foods, including homemade sweet food.
Jarrett will be making the dough for the pizza.They will be delivering foods and groceries, first 3 miles free and after that $0.88 a mile. Hope you all will support them and that the store will again be a great gathering place with good food.
Jarrett and Andrew will not be selling alcohol or cigarettes and definitely no cannabis, but bread, milk and other groceries.
Jenny McVeigh's son, James Blevins of Los Angeles, was here for six days visiting. First time he has been here. They had a good visit.
This is the month to go school shopping for a lot of families. I remember when I would go shopping for three children and thought prices were high back then, but now WOW.
Remember the One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion will be held at the Historical Society Building down by the cemetery Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a book to write memories, funny or serious, about teachers and events. Bring your picnic lunch and there will be a grill available if you want to cook something. Drinks will be available. Remember we are all getting older so may not have the chance to gather again.
Lastly, remember the Paranormal Day will be held Aug. 19 at the Fort. It was always a big day with the unknown, etc.
My groundhog "Chuckie" is doing a a good job of keeping my deck free of bird seed. Time to buy another 40-pound bag of seed this week.