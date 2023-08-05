Community News

If you have a birthday or an anniversary this month, may it be great and have a great time with your family.

Another friend has gone to heaven. Nancy Wilkins of Stockton, a wonderful church member, passed away last Friday. I only knew her for a few years but she and Nancy Maddocks would visit me in the nursing home every Wednesday. She would always leave saying a prayer for me. RIP dear friend.

Tags

Recommended for you