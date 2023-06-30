Goodbye June, Hello July, another month has flown by and it is still raining. About time we have some summer weather.
My deck has been very busy with many birds of different colors and the rain doesn't seem to bother them but they are all very hungry, especially the mourning doves. I hit the window with the fly swatter to drive them away but now they don't pay any attention to me.
I am sad to report that Miriam Perry passed away Monday night, peacefully as Hospice kept her comfortable. She had fallen two weeks ago, breaking her hip. She did not have it operated on so it was quite painful until they got her pain under control.
Miriam worked beside her husband Ed at Perry's Store in Stockton for over 35 years. She and Ed were well known by many people over the years and they were supporters of many organizations in Stockton and Prospect also.
Since Ed's passing, his son Ed and wife Regina moved in with her in the later years to help her with doctor's appointments and general care. Linda and I were over to visit with her last week but she was quite weak and her nurse was there for her and to help Regina move her. Regina was her caregiver and even though she had her own medical problems, she would always give her good care.
Sympathy also goes to the family of Charles Stratton of Clark Road. He had suffered a stroke and other medical problems.
Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Davis of 38 North Searsport Road on the birth of their daughter Amy. Mother and daughter are doing well.
The Baked Bean and Casserole Supper will be held July 8, 4-6 p.m., in the Dining Room in center of Town. $10 for adults and $2 for children under 12. Hope we will have a good turnout. Ran out of casseroles at the last supper, so we will have more at the next one.
Linda Gamble's daughter, Karie McBride from Texas, will be home visiting with her and family for the next few weeks. She will change the weather from the high heat to the rainy weather we can't seem to shake. Enjoy.
The Craft and Food Sale will be held July 29 at the Prospect Fire Station. Do you have items you wish to sell? Come see what they will have there. Rent a table for $20. More about this sale next week.
President Lois Gianni of the Prospect Historical Society wants to inform residents of the new program that the society has taken on, tentatively entitled "One Room — A Million Memories." The society hopes to put together a collection from past students of Prospect schools or any other one-room school.
The one-room schoolhouse was the basis of today's public school system and is now, in most instances, a bygone entity. Very shortly there will be no memories, funny memories of living alumni of such schools. It was a unique form of education and they would like to preserve these memories while it is still possible.
To that end, they hope to interview as many people as they can find to add to this project. They are looking for factual memories, funny memories, memories of friends and teachers, any memories at all. A reunion type get-together is planned for Aug. 26 at the Marsh School House museum, where they hope to interview people. If you'd be interested in participating, please contact any Historical Society member.
There has been some talk about turning the basketball court into a pickleball court. Are you interested? Let us know how you feel about this.