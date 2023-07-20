The Prospect Historical Society had a good meeting July 16 at the center. Steve Martin talked about Fort Knox and the construction of it and the problems they faced at the construction site. I wish I could have been there, they said it was a very interesting meeting.
Remember the Fire Department's Craft and Food Sale Saturday, July 29, at the Fire House. Hope the weather will be good.
Saturday, the 22nd, the family of Miriam Perry will hold a graveside service at 10 a.m. down at the Maple Grove Cemetery, followed by a gathering after at the Dining Room. If you wish to bring food, it will be welcome. The Community Club will furnish the drinks.
Last Friday, the 24th, I lost a great friend, Brent Soper. We worked together at the mill. He was a foreman on the paper machines and I was a foreman on the supers, so we would exchange information about the machines and tried to do a good job. Outside the mill, Brent and his wife Brenda and Paul and I had many good times together. We belonged to the Coastal Antique Auto Club and traveled all around the county, searching for yard sales and going to Cruise-ins with our antique cars, sharing many good times together.
Brent had to go on dialysis, which caused him to make changes in his lifestyle, but not the friendship we all shared. His wife Brenda suffered with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life, and Brent was lost and missed her so bad. After a while he met a very nice woman, Susan Dupler, a nurse that oversaw his health issues and with her care, Brent led a pretty normal life.
He fought the cussed disease for as long as he could, but last Friday night, he joined Brenda in heaven. Susan said he went very peacefully and that there was a bright red cardinal that hung around outside his window that day. The family felt the presence of Brenda and thought she was waiting for him. RIP dear friend, you will be missed.
The Community Club wishes to thank the people with their donations of bottles and cans for the Heating Fund. It doesn't seem possible but the time is going by so fast. Time to start thinking about preparing for cold weather. Thank God we aren't having the weather that they're having down south. I'll take Maine any day.
There are many people here in town with various illnesses, so my prayer list grows almost daily. May they all get well and enjoy good health. This wet, damp weather has really caused me a lot of pain. Some days it is hard to get around and if I move, it will go into extreme pain so I don't get much done.
I have several people that come in and check on my health, do some house work which is great, and one man, Erick, comes in and plays his guitar and sings to me, which is very soothing. I am blessed.
The One Room School House Reunion planned for Aug. 26 is forming up nicely. A PortaPotty will be set up down by the Historical Society Building soon. Hoping for good weather that weekend and a good turnuout.