Community News

This weather has not been kind to farmers trying to get their mowing done and hard on the gardens also. I had a tomato and cuke given to me and there wasn't much flavor in either of them. I have seen one or two gardens that looked good but I remember the taste of gardens of the past where there was so much flavor in the veggies.

Congratulations to Selectman Brandy Bridges for her aggressiveness in getting a grant for the new shingles for the Historical Society roof. The blue tarp will be replaced with new shingles sometime soon. I'm sure the weather will determine when that job will be done.

Tags

Recommended for you