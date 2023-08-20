This weather has not been kind to farmers trying to get their mowing done and hard on the gardens also. I had a tomato and cuke given to me and there wasn't much flavor in either of them. I have seen one or two gardens that looked good but I remember the taste of gardens of the past where there was so much flavor in the veggies.
Congratulations to Selectman Brandy Bridges for her aggressiveness in getting a grant for the new shingles for the Historical Society roof. The blue tarp will be replaced with new shingles sometime soon. I'm sure the weather will determine when that job will be done.
Thank you to all that attended the Bean and Casserole Supper last Saturday, making it another success. We have good help and good people to put these on. There was a sad ending to that day as a young man on a motorcycle hit a car head-on at the top of the Route 174 hill causing him to lose his life. Condolences to his family.
I saw a new view of Prospect thanks to a drone operated by Brian Lamarche. The pictures were beautiful and I hope to see more of them.
I gave the wrong time for the One Room School House Reunion to be held Aug. 26. The time will be noon to 3 p.m. Hope to see you there and to have people write down the many memories of the kids, teachers and events from the past. Bring a picnic lunch and refreshments will be provided by the society.
Talked with Florence Billado a week or so ago and she told me she had just returned home after being in a nursing home down in Camden for a month. She fell in her home and suffered black and blues but not broken bones, but she crawled around her house to reach a phone to call the ambulance. I told her we learned to crawl when we were babies and now we have reverted back to some childhood actions. Wish her a quick recovery and I am going to try to convince her to get a Life Alert to call for help.
The equipment is beginning to arrive for the store and the owners, Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin, have been there many times cleaning and bringing some more equipment in. Rupert Holden, Linda Gamble's son-in-law, and Jerry Harriman have been working on the walk-in cooler to get that working, which will be done this week. Osborne's were there today replacing dried washers and drips and will be installing some new faucets next week. Jerry will install another 220 line for the stove.
Tomorrow morning Chuck and Larry Boynton will dig up the septic tank so it can be pumped. It was last pumped about 20 years ago. Think it's time.
Had quite the experience tonight — dowsing while riding on my wheelchair. Larry had done it once in the past and wants to use it to locate the septic tank, so we had a lesson as I used to dowse many successful wells years ago. He is quite impressed how it works and I used to enjoy doing that for people to get wells and also underground pipes. Wish them success tomorrow morning.
Heard a commotion on my deck and a loud thump tonight so I investigated it with my flashlight. There was Mother Coon and her four babies eating the bird seed that I had forgotten to bring in and they really didn't want to leave. She snarled but started to leave but there was one baby that had attached himself to the rails of my deck and looked through them at me. He was cute but I didn't want them around. Finally he got down and went out back with his family.
Have also had a skunk around here two nights this week and what a smell. Guess the critters love my deck. My pet groundhog is out there in the morning and night cleaning up the seed that the birds scatter around.
It is ideal for them as the shrubs have grown so much, but next month they will be chopped down and my grandson Thomas and his daughter Elizabeth will be here to cut down all the old flowers and weeds down by the driveway and banks. Whew, no wonder I'm so tired.