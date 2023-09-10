If you are celebrating an anniversary or a birthday this month, may it be a great day for you!
The new roof on the Historical Building looks great and installation of the insulation and new walls are coming along nicely. This work will be done in the old room where the furnace was. Don Johnson is overseeing this project.
We received the sad news of the passing of our longtime benefactor Carolyn Nelson. She and her husband Robert made a yearly donation of funds to help the Historical Society to make improvements on the building. These donations were made in memory of her family that had attended the building when it was a schoolhouse.
The new roof was paid for by a grant for historical buildings that was requested by the town of Prospect.
The Comprehensive Plan group will hold a meeting Sept. 29 to make sure all information is correct and then on Sept. 30, 9 a.m., it will be voted on by the townspeople.
Waldo County Habitat for Humanity will build a new house on an empty lot on Moody Road. Will be anxious to see the results. There is always a need for places for people to live in. The renovation of the Old Mills Store on Route 174 is also coming along. There will be two apartments there with a beautiful view of the river.
Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin have been moving items into the Prospect Country Store, which will open next month. Most of the new equipment has been delivered, septic system was located and pumped, the walk-in cooler is now operating after being repaired by Jerry Harriman and Rupert Holden and the water test passed with flying results and waiting for the stove and refrigerator to be delivered. Time will be announced later.
The Bean and Casserole Supper was held Saturday, leaving us with one more supper scheduled for Oct. 14. Thanks to all the support we receive from the people cooking food and working on the suppers. It takes 10 people to work and deliver the meals. We are blessed to have many regulars and always are glad to get help.
School is in session now, so watch for the bus signals, we don't want any accidents. This week will be the first full week of school.
Hope you are staying cool as the weather is now what we usually get in summer but the Belfast Lobster is predicting an early winter, hope he's wrong.
May you all have a safe and healthy week. — Barbara