Community News

What do five women from the Prospect Community Club do when we are having a downpour? We hang May Baskets, of course. Lois Gianni, Jenn McVeigh and I went in one car and Linda Gamble and Julie Briggs were in another car dodging downed trees and live wires. As I can't do anything now, they asked me to go along as a navigator. It was fun.

Jenn announced that she was resigning as vice president and Julie Briggs has agreed to take the position.

Tags

Prospect town columnist

Barbara A. Tilley writes about events and happenings in Prospect for The Republican Jouranl. You can reach Barbara at barbwire537@gmail.com or 567-3267.

Recommended for you