What do five women from the Prospect Community Club do when we are having a downpour? We hang May Baskets, of course. Lois Gianni, Jenn McVeigh and I went in one car and Linda Gamble and Julie Briggs were in another car dodging downed trees and live wires. As I can't do anything now, they asked me to go along as a navigator. It was fun.
Jenn announced that she was resigning as vice president and Julie Briggs has agreed to take the position.
Had a club meeting today and interviewed Samantha Grindle of Blanket Lane for the position of the store proprietor of a small convenience store. That is what this town has been wanting for a long time and hope this will be the answer, AND she is going to make pizza, steamed hot dogs and other foods. She brought pizza to the meeting for us to try. Everyone agreed that it was very good. More information later.
Plans are being made for the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 29. If you want to enter a float, please let me know before long so I will be able to include it in this column.
Haven't heard anything from the high school pertaining to the Raymond Webster Scholarship Fund if the school has received any applications for such. Hope someone comes forward. The $500 scholarship will buy books.
Remember Mother's Day is May 14. A visit or a call will not cost much but will mean a lot to Her. A visit or a call will not cost much. I know as a mother how valuable time is when it's spent with her
The Community Club will be holding a Bean and Casserole Supper May 13, 4-6 p.m., with the usual menu of beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes, and yeast rolls. You won't go home hungry. We also do takeouts, same price. Adults $10 and children under 12 $2.