Community News

Today is the last day of August and it is just beginning to have the prediction of warm to hot weather for the next week or so. Mother Nature has not been kind to us this year bur we are fortunate that we are not having the awful weather they are experiencing down South. I'll take Maine any day.

Things are happening in Prospect — new roof being installed on the Historical Society Building. Today they will shed the rest of the blue tarp on the roof. Lamberth Construction Crew is doing it.

Tags

Recommended for you