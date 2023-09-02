Today is the last day of August and it is just beginning to have the prediction of warm to hot weather for the next week or so. Mother Nature has not been kind to us this year bur we are fortunate that we are not having the awful weather they are experiencing down South. I'll take Maine any day.
Things are happening in Prospect — new roof being installed on the Historical Society Building. Today they will shed the rest of the blue tarp on the roof. Lamberth Construction Crew is doing it.
So many changes have been done to the Prospect Country Store. Waiting for a new fan blade for the walk-in cooler and that will be in operation, septic tank was located by Chucky Boynton and crew and Moore's Septic pumped the tank Monday, it hadn't been done for the past 18 years, all electrical outlets, plugs and new fixtures and etc. were completed Wednesday, new signage put up, new outside lights, mailbox put up on the deck and now the boys are bringing in shelves and some of the stock. Osborne's is hooking up the ice machine tomorrow and equipment for the counter and the grill have been installed. I saw on their page that homemade doughnuts will be on the menu — goody, a cup of coffee and a doughnut is always a good start for the day. Jarrett asked if I could buy something that would slow down the traffic through the town as there seems to be no limit. Wish I could.
Sept. 9, Community Club will hold its Bean and Casserole Supper 4 to 6 p.m. with the usual menu and still $10. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, yeast rolls, many different casseroles, salads, pies and cakes and coffee and tea, lemonade and iced tea.
October will be the last aupper of the aeason, followed by the Hunters' Breakfast Nov. 11, which will also be Veterans Day, 5-8 a.m. Ham, eggs, toast, pancakes, home fries and plenty of coffee, also $10. Can't guarantee a deer but can guarantee a full belly.
The gold finches show up for their three meals a day, they're so bright and pretty, love watching them. My pet groundhog hasn't been around for awhile, don't know if that is a sign of an early fall and already in hibernation or not.
Ethan Tremblay has sent out a message on behalf of the 1A Waldo County Broadband Coalition, which is a joint effort of the towns of Prospect, Frankfort, Stockton Springs and Winterport. The four towns are preparing to apply for a grant from the Maine Connectivity Authority next month, in partnership with Direct Communications. If awarded, the result is affordable high-speed broadband service across the four towns. Everyone can learn more about the project at 1awaldobroadband.com.
The Comprehensive Group will hold an informational meeting Sept. 23, and the plan will be voted on Sept. 30 in the Dining Room.
The trees in front of my lawn are beginning to turn color and shed the leaves. Sure sign of fall.
Labor Day is next week, Sept. 4, and even with the high cost of gas, traffic is heavy now. I pray we'll get through this holiday safely, good weather and a great time with family and friends. — Barbara