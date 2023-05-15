Having a birthday or anniversary this month, hope you have a good day and be back here next year.
The May baskets were delivered and the next project was the bean and casserole supper, Saturday the 13th, at the Dining Room here in town.
There will be a parade led by the American Legion followed by veterans' widows. The Bucksport Middle School Band will follow and then the fire trucks from the area. The parade lineup will be down by Ray Webb's Barn. Please do not try to go into the barn as it is falling.
The parade will start at noon and stop briefly at the cemetery for the Legionnaires to pay homage to the deceased veterans, then on to the memorial in the center of town.
Pastor John Tabor from the Stockton Springs Community Church will give the opening prayer; a speaker, and an MC will be announced later. A luncheon will be given to the Legionnaires in The Dining Room.
Julie Briggs and Gloria Boynton are suffering severe pain from sciatica. Each has to wait until the end of May to see a doctor for an appointment to have an MRI. It brings back memories of when I had it in 1980.
Nothing more on the store — don't know what is going to happen. When I do, I will let you know.
Rosemarie took me up to Dr. Green Monday morning and, after X-rays, he gave me a shot. So far, it’s not too bad.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Prospect town columnist
Barbara A. Tilley writes about events and happenings in Prospect for The Republican Jouranl. You can reach Barbara at barbwire537@gmail.com or 567-3267.
