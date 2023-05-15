Community News

Having a birthday or anniversary this month, hope you have a good day and be back here next year.

The May baskets were delivered and the next project was the bean and casserole supper, Saturday the 13th, at the Dining Room here in town.

Prospect town columnist

Barbara A. Tilley writes about events and happenings in Prospect for The Republican Jouranl. You can reach Barbara at barbwire537@gmail.com or 567-3267.

