The fresh vegetables are hitting the markets now. Nothing like a homegrown tomato or cucumber. My mother and I lived on these sandwiches for the rest of the summer. We called them sloppy sandwiches.

The month of July was so busy that it just flew by. I have missed my church family but the rainy weather did not help my arthritis one bit — plus the fact I no longer have a car as I sold mine — too much temptation to have it sit in the garage, I know me.

