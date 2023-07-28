The fresh vegetables are hitting the markets now. Nothing like a homegrown tomato or cucumber. My mother and I lived on these sandwiches for the rest of the summer. We called them sloppy sandwiches.
The month of July was so busy that it just flew by. I have missed my church family but the rainy weather did not help my arthritis one bit — plus the fact I no longer have a car as I sold mine — too much temptation to have it sit in the garage, I know me.
I have had good friends take me to doctors and other places I have to go. Thank God. Sorry to hear of others who are struggling with health problems
Daughter Rosemarie just returned home after spending a week with her youngest son, Andrew, and his wife in South Dakota, and no problems with the airlines. Weather was about the same as here.
School shopping has begun, which I do not miss. I used to save my dimes all summer to buy the kids new clothes for school. Can't do that now.
I continue to have different critters come to my deck. Last Monday night there was a Mother Coon and and four babies out there eating up the seed that the birds have kicked out, and last might the strong scent of Peppie La Pew woke me up. I put the flashlight on the deck and didn't see anything, but he had been there.
I wish the best for the sale sponsored by the Fire Department, and hope they have good weather July 29.
The next Bean and Casserole Supper will be Aug. 12, which will leave us two more after that. Hope to see you all.
Sorry folks but it hurts too much to write much more.