To all celebrating a birthday or an anniversary this month, may you have a great day and wishes for many more.
We have finally got a few summer days and now have to worry about brown-tail moths. They cause a serious condition with their hairs, which travel in the air and cause rashes that itch badly.
I still see my critters around here, groundhog does a good job of keeping the bird seed off the deck along with the squirrels and the chipmunks. I have to bring in the hummingbird feeder every night as a raccoon likes the sugar water and will drink the feeder dry. I saw one of the young foxes here yesterday smelling around the hole where they have called home since this spring. He must have smelled the groundhog as he left and disappeared around the front of the house.
We had another successful Bean Supper Saturday night and want to thank everyone for your support. Hard to believe that there are only three more left and then Hunters Breakfast, Nov. 11, Veterans Day- 5 to 8 a.m. -- ham, eggs, toast, home fries, toast, OJ and coffee. Always a lot of fun to see our friends and this wraps up our fundraisers for the year at the cost of $10 per person.
We can't guarantee a deer but it will be good food. We do need three servers. If you can volunteer, it would be great. Let us know.
The weather this past week really caused the grass to grow quickly. I miss the fact that I can no longer mow but have a great dependable guy named Nick who comes every Wednesday.
The family of Miriam Perry is planning a graveside service July 22 at 10 a.m. in the cemetery down by the Historical Building in the middle of town. She worked by her husband's side for many years at their store, Perry's Store, in Stockton, and was a big part of our town and Stockton. RIP, dear friend.
After graveside services for Miriam Perry, there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Prospect Dining Room. If you wish to bring something, it will be most welcome.
Regina Larrabee picked me up to go down to the Bingo in Stockton last night and came home the back way so I could see the changes made out on the Welch Homestead. It has been taken down, stacked up and the lawn area has been cleaned up. Looks much better.
There are so many people here in town that are suffering from illnesses, requiring treatment and prayers. I will not name them but you know who they are and they need to see the doctor for treatment but that is not so easy, you have to wait just to make an appointment to have a doctor make an appointment to have another to order treatment. God bless you all.
So depressing to hear about the daily shooting and killing nationwide. So many people and really no reason why. Let's pray for America.
Remember the special town meeting July 20 to reorganize the Planning Board. It is posted on the board down by the Dining Room as to the time.
July 22, the Prospect Fire Department will have a Food and Craft sale down by the Fire Station, and also the 21st and 22nd will be the Bucksport Bay Festival. Very busy weekend.
Boy, do I miss my car but I have good friends that will get me to Coffee Time, Bingo, hairdresser and my mail and church. I'm not very regular now as I have some days that are hard for me to get around but love to see them when I do go. I want to thank them all.