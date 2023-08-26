Here I am again — this month has gone by so fast and the weather has been terrible with all the rain and my furnace has come on several mornings this past two weeks. The vegetables that I have managed to buy don't have the flavor of past years. I know they say your taste changes as you age but this has been very upsetting this year.
We are all hoping for good weather this weekend as the One Room School House Reunion is happening at the old School House and would like the weather to be decent. The reunion will start noon to 3 p.m. and Don Johnson will have a grill there if you want to grill something. There will be a book available for people to write down their memories of the kids, teachers and events.
Don't be distracted by the blue roof covering as when the right time comes, the tarp will be replaced with new shingles, thanks to a grant received by the town for replacing the roof.
Had a nice visit from an old friend and mill worker this past week, Ron Spear and his grandson from Belfast. Said they had been over and visited with Paul Dyer and thought he would stop in and see me. Of course there were many memories of the mill and the crews we worked with.
Friend Linda Gamble took me over to Orland last Saturday so I could visit the family of Brent Soper. Many memories were shared with them, a wonderful family. Brent fought his kidney disease as long as he could and then he went to his heavenly home to be with his wife Brenda. We had so much fun together and enjoyed our old cars, Brent, Paul, Brenda and me. Saw many people that I used to work with and shared some time with them also. Boy, have we aged!
I don't think I will be bothered by the skunk smell any longer as Linda said there was one on the other side of the hill that had been hit. I can stand the other critters but that smell was terrible.
Ed Perry had three fingers removed up to the knuckles this past week as gangrene had set in and the doctors hope that they won't have to remove any more. He and wife Regina and grandson have moved back to their trailer on Hatch Road, getting away from that dangerous hill, leaving the house empty. Ed Sr. had left it to his son Bobby from Massachusetts so that is why they moved out.
There has been much activity at the new store that is rented by Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin. Chucky Boynton and crew found the septic tank, replaced a broken pipe and put in a riser so it could be pumped, which was done Monday by Moore's Septic and then it was covered up and graded.
Work on the cooler is about done and Osborne's is waiting for a set of new faucets to be delivered and then the plumbing will be all done. A couple of plugs and outlets have to be replaced and then it will be ready for the new equipment. The new stove and refrigerator will be delivered soon, which will finish the equipment being installed by the Community Club.
They are bringing in their equipment and went on a shopping trip this past week getting pizza boxes and supplies. Dick's Coffee was there today installing a system for the coffee bar.
Editor of the Republican Journal, Jim Leonard, wrote an excellent article about the store and its past history. Wishing the guys well in their new endeavor.
There will be a meeting held by the Comprehensive Plan group Sept. 17 at the Dining Room, discussing the new plan which was submitted to Augusta, and then a special town meeting for a vote by the town on the plan Sept. 23. The group has been working hard on this for the past year and feel they have a good plan for the town.
Labor Day Weekend will be here in 11 days, so a word of caution for safety on the roads. There is a lot of traffic now and they think they have to go fast to reach their destination — which I hope is not the grave.