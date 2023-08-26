Community News

Here I am again — this month has gone by so fast and the weather has been terrible with all the rain and my furnace has come on several mornings this past two weeks. The vegetables that I have managed to buy don't have the flavor of past years. I know they say your taste changes as you age but this has been very upsetting this year.

We are all hoping for good weather this weekend as the One Room School House Reunion is happening at the old School House and would like the weather to be decent. The reunion will start noon to 3 p.m. and Don Johnson will have a grill there if you want to grill something. There will be a book available for people to write down their memories of the kids, teachers and events.

