Community News

A meeting by the selectmen was held last night, Aug. 9, in the Dining Room to vote on broadband inclusion for Prospect. Stockton and Frankfort have agreed to join so it will go by the town and the majority agreed to join them for the high-speed network. About 30 people were in attendance.

The day is coming fast for the One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion being held Aug. 26, noon to 3 p.m. Bring lunch and your memories of the students, teachers and events of the time you spent there. It is sponsored by the Prospect Historical Society and a book will be available to write your memories down. Drinks will be available from the society.

