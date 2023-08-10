A meeting by the selectmen was held last night, Aug. 9, in the Dining Room to vote on broadband inclusion for Prospect. Stockton and Frankfort have agreed to join so it will go by the town and the majority agreed to join them for the high-speed network. About 30 people were in attendance.
The day is coming fast for the One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion being held Aug. 26, noon to 3 p.m. Bring lunch and your memories of the students, teachers and events of the time you spent there. It is sponsored by the Prospect Historical Society and a book will be available to write your memories down. Drinks will be available from the society.
When thinking back, it is sad to realize how many people have passed away. A port-a-potty has been set up there for the convenience of the people and there will be a grill if you want to use it.
Talked with Florence Billado last Friday. She had fallen early in the morning last month and could not get up so she crawled around on the floor to get the telephone to call for the ambulance. After treatment, she was placed at a nursing home in Camden for a month. Nothing was broken but she was black and blue all over.
She said the home and food were good but she was not used to eating three times a day and found that difficult. Now I'm going to bug her about getting Life Alert to help her call for help when she needs it. I have had that service for several years and used it when I needed help. Pray she will continue to get better and no more crawling around.
Regina and Dennis Larrabee hosted the Larrabee and Costigan Reunion at their home Aug. 5. She said there were about 40 people attending and of course plenty of good food and the weather was good.
Jane (Rainey) and husband Craig and son David Johnson were here for a week visiting friends and family. They live in Florida and I'm sure there was quite a difference in the weather.
My furnace has come on several mornings this past week as it was cold and I used the fireplace that my daughter Rosemarie had given to me several years ago for Mother's Day. It was enough to take the chill off. This crazy weather has been a problem for the farmers trying to get their hay cut and stored and the gardeners with their gardens. We've had too much rain.
Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin have been working down at the Prospect Country Store many nights to get ready to open by Oct. 1. The equipment will be delivered soon and in the meantime, Linda's son-in-law Rupert and Jerry Harriman have been working on the walk-in cooler and Rupert has been repairing what was necessary with the hot water heater and leaks in the sinks. Osborne Pluming will replace all the worn gaskets and leaks in the sink next week.
Next week Chucky Boynton will uncover the septic tank for it to be pumped by Moore's Septic Service and that should address all problems.
We are hoping for a great turn out for the Bean and Casserole Supper this Saturday the 12th. After Saturday there will be two suppers left. Time has really gone by quickly.
My critters have forced me to bring in my humminbird and seed feeders at night. The feeder pole has bent right down to the deck several times and the hummingbird feeder has been drained many times. Lois Gianni showed me a picture of a big group of hummers that have suddenly visited her feeder. Are they getting ready to leave soon?
My groundhog Chunky has been regularly cleaning up the seed off the deck. Will miss him when he leaves. Doesn't take much to amuse me but I do love nature.
Really looking forward to a fresh pizza — that will be my first order from the Prospect Country Store Oct. 1.