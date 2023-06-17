The group that has been working on the Comprehensive Plan for the past year has finalized the plan and it has been sent to the state for approval. When it is returned to the town, public meetings will be held to explain the plan to townspeople and gain your approval.
The plan contains some changes and protections that were based on the questionnaire sent to people last year and their responses. What is the Comprehensive Plan? It will be a guideline for the future of Prospect. They don't want to change the way we live now but to protect what we now have and make some things better by protecting our land and water. More on this later.
The Historical Society had a meeting last Sunday afternoon, an election of officers. Lois Gianni is now president; Connie Mancevice, vice president; Laura Emack, treasurer; and Arline LaMarch, secretary. Monthly meetings will be changed to the third Sunday, 2 p.m., every month until winter to help get more people to attend.
A report about the Historical Society Building was given. The roof is now sporting a blue tarp on the roof to protect it from the elements until a grant from the Belvedere Group is received and then the roof will be shingled. There are other projects that will be worked on this season and hopefully it will be done before the planned reunion for the One School House to be held on Aug. 26. There will be more on this later.
There will be a special town meeting June 29 to reestablish the Planning Board. It needs to be organized better. The meetings for the Planning Board will be held the fourth Thursday of July to September.
The Legislature has passed a bill about the Penobscot Narrows Bridge plan for suicide prevention by installing fencing on top of the rails of the bridge. This was brought up several years ago but it was decided to be unattractive!!! Looks like this time common sense prevailed and they placed safety over cosmetics.
The Bean and Casserole Supper June 10 was a huge success but we ran out of casseroles by 5:30 p.m.Thank you to all who have attended these suppers and we are very pleased to announce that the $4,200 insurance bill has been paid in full. Now to start saving for taxes and a special thank you to our hardworking volunteers for all you do to make this the best supper around.
Remember the Craft and Bake Sale coming July 29, sponsored by the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department. You can bring your own table for $20 or rent one of theirs for $25.
To all the people who are sick, prayers are said daily for your recovery.
May you all have a safe and healthy week. — Barbara.