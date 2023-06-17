Community News

The group that has been working on the Comprehensive Plan for the past year has finalized the plan and it has been sent to the state for approval. When it is returned to the town, public meetings will be held to explain the plan to townspeople and gain your approval.

The plan contains some changes and protections that were based on the questionnaire sent to people last year and their responses. What is the Comprehensive Plan? It will be a guideline for the future of Prospect. They don't want to change the way we live now but to protect what we now have and make some things better by protecting our land and water. More on this later.

Tags

Prospect town columnist

Barbara A. Tilley writes about events and happenings in Prospect for The Republican Jouranl. You can reach Barbara at barbwire537@gmail.com or 567-3267.

