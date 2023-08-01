Puppy raisers wanted! Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Raise a puppy like this one to be a service dog for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Courtesy of Guiding Eyes for the Blind Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Guiding Eyes for the Blind is recruiting volunteer puppy raisers in the Rockland, Rockport, Camden, Lincolnville and Belfast areas.If you love dogs and want to help, here’s your chance to take a future guide dog into your heart and home, teach basic skills and socialize one of Guiding Eyes' exceptional puppies.Previous dog handling experience is helpful but not required. Raisers receive ongoing, local support every step of the way. Puppies receive free veterinary care.For more information, contact Pat Webber at pbwbbr@gmail.com or Maineregion@guidingeyes.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Live at the Strand! SOGGY PO BOYS – August 12 Maine Made is available in Rockport! We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists