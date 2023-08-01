Community News

Puppy

Raise a puppy like this one to be a service dog for Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

 Courtesy of Guiding Eyes for the Blind

Guiding Eyes for the Blind is recruiting volunteer puppy raisers in the Rockland, Rockport, Camden, Lincolnville and Belfast areas.

If you love dogs and want to help, here’s your chance to take a future guide dog into your heart and home, teach basic skills and socialize one of Guiding Eyes' exceptional puppies.

