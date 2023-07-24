BANGOR — After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of "Meg 2: The Trench" to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage.
All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Locally, the Red Cross will be at the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial St., for blood donations on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.