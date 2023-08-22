Volunteer Maine is accepting Letters of Intent from rural Maine communities that need help in developing or implementing plans to tackle local problems. The state service commission’s Maine Service Fellows have the expertise to provide that assistance.
The Maine Service Fellows program came about when, in the second year of the COVID pandemic, national researchers found that most rural areas were not accessing resources to the same extent as more populated municipalities. The reason? The rural areas were at a disadvantage when it came to having people with the time and expertise to do the background work and develop solutions to their problems.
Volunteer Maine proposed the Maine Service Fellows program, which the state Legislature then established in 2021, and the first Maine Service Fellow now leads a home energy conservation project at Pleasant Point. Other Service Fellows projects are recruiting and expect to start work this fall.
Volunteer Maine is now seeking applications for project assistance from rural communities in Knox, Waldo, Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Aroostook, Washington, Hancock, and parts of Penobscot counties.
Maine Service Fellows are recent college graduates (within the last five years) who commit a year to living and serving in a community as the additional human resource needed to address a community issue. The project they undertake may impact a single municipality or a region — even an entire county.
Projects are developed into work plans in consultation with Volunteer Maine. The law identifies 13 broad categories for projects, making room for nearly every local need. The primary host organization can be a nonprofit, faith-based, or governmental agency. The community provides the technical supervisor and work tools as well as a community liaison who helps the Service Fellow integrate into community life outside of work hours.
Project categories include general areas of need (COVID 19 recovery, housing including eviction prevention, workforce development, substance use prevention and recovery and public health, including mental health) and climate action areas (coastal zone, community resilience including climate action planning, transportation, energy, housing, land and freshwater preservation, education — K-12 and community, and public health).
Community partners interested in applying for the Maine Service Fellows Program can find program and Letter of Intent information at VolunteerMaine.gov under “Service Programs” (volunteermaine.gov/programs). The deadline for submitting for the 2023-2024 year is Sept. 8.
Funding to support the Service Fellows during their term of service comes from both private and public sources. The Maine Volunteer Foundation raises money to underwrite additional privately supported positions.
For more information about the Maine Service Fellows Program and the application process, contact the program coordinator, Jake Hurner at (207) 624-7822 or jake.hurner@maine.gov.
About Volunteer Maine
Volunteer Maine, the state service commission, builds capacity and sustainability in Maine's volunteer and service communities by funding programs, developing managers of volunteers, raising awareness of sector issues, and promoting service as a strategy to address local challenges.