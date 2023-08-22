Community News

Maine Service Fellows

These Maine Service Fellows are recent college graduates who commit a year to living and serving in a community as the additional human resource needed to address a community issue.

 Courtesy of Volunteer Maine

Volunteer Maine is accepting Letters of Intent from rural Maine communities that need help in developing or implementing plans to tackle local problems. The state service commission’s Maine Service Fellows have the expertise to provide that assistance.

The Maine Service Fellows program came about when, in the second year of the COVID pandemic, national researchers found that most rural areas were not accessing resources to the same extent as more populated municipalities. The reason? The rural areas were at a disadvantage when it came to having people with the time and expertise to do the background work and develop solutions to their problems.